10 best wooden houses for nature-loving dwellers

The Philippines is blessed with nature's finest gifts. From pristine beaches to gorgeous mountains, our country will never runout of the most beautiful scenery you can ever think of. Now, who wouldn't want that to be part of his abode? If you see yourself as someone who finds refuge in nature, we have the best wooden houses that nature-loving dwellers like you will absolutely go head over heels for. Think of it as upgraded bahay-kubo. Let's take a look.