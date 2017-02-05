A beautiful Japanese home you can easily recreate in the Philippines

Homify is back with more ideas! This time, we will take you pretty far to find a home in Iriomote-jima Island located in southern Japan. It is a roller coaster ride coming here. The beautiful scenery surrounded by rich meadows and trees, and the bright sky that looks up from the top was a wild ride! With this stunning view, the design of the house would have to match the surroundings. And this house is a prime example. According to Harunatsu-arch Group Japanese Architects, a country house like this can have a stylish and minimalist undertones.