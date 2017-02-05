10 doors that will keep the burglars away!

An unguarded house is an invitation for danger. While some can have their own security guards, it's also a good idea to invest on secured doors or gates as they are the gateway to the most sacred possession we have in our life — our homes. So, to help you decide, we've rounded up 10 suggestions and explained how they can work for you. Go ahead and start reading for your home's own safety.
Beginning with something basic, the sliding gate is a convenient yet smart choice depending on the materials used and how well these were installed. The one shown here is a sliding gate that is made up of wooden planks with steel frames. Remember to consider thickness and durability because thin wooden planks would naturally be easier to break than thicker ones. In terms of appearance, the horizontal lines met by steel here coincide with contemporary designs.
If wide gates aren't your thing, then you can always go for smaller ones. Small can mean slimmer in terms of width but taller in height or vice versa-wide on width but short on height. Your choice would also depend on the size of the rest of your fence like for example your concrete fence is tall enough to accommodate an equally tall gate so of course the taller but slimmer one would be ideal. Notice also the decorative dents on the gate's surface because you would want to avoid those which could be guiding rocks to climbing robbers.
True, we've been advising you to pick sturdy doors, but we didn't totally dismiss on leaving out style. So yes, you can be stylish whilst being secured. This double door for one, has a classy mold on its surface but it's also made of solid wooden material. Note also its top curvature that complements the boxy side stained glass windows.
This one is an alternative to the classy pair shown previously. It's more modern because of the three-dimensional (3D) rectangular effect of its surface. This technique is another way of achieving thicker but stylish wooden doors.
Going for somewhere in between privacy and imposing? The black coated steel crosshatch over reddish brown wood pair of gates here mean business. Other than that, its combined height and wideness clearly give an imposing vibe. To prevent your gates from opening so widely, install hydraulic gate closers like the ones placed here on each side.
The door carvings here are reminiscent of old theater doors circa late 18th to early 19th century door types. Aside from their vintage feel, the reddish bricks also provide the perfect background in terms of pattern and color contrast for them. While the bricks have a busy recurring pattern on them, the doors have more tamed linings. While the bricks have a faded color in some of them, the doors are fully coated. Basically, this combination worked because of their complementing balance.
Steel is a tested and proven sturdy material for gates. As they age, they get oxidized and its early stages appear rustic and stylish in a way. Of course, you'll know when to replace them and that's when they're chipped off on crucial areas like near the handle or by the hinges. This one has cross patterns and turquoise-painted ring knobs on them which evoke a charming quirky vibe against the rustic steel.
Sans colored paint, different types of wood have unique patterns like our thumb marks. These natural wooden patterns are in themselves sophisticated even with their tiny cracks and imperfections. So why not harness them? You also have the liberty of sanding and staining them with varnish just to keep them smooth and polished.
We've been mentioning 3D a few times now, but that's because the 3D effect gives life to an otherwise dull door. This next suggestion gives dimension to your doors. If you're bored of same-leveled gates or doors and walls or fences, try constructing an extended concrete shed between your doors and walls. This not only serves as a shelter from sudden downpour but also looks modern.
No, it's not the same door you see in churches, but it's quite similar to them. The studs and peek-a-boo slot on this one seems menacing but that's exactly what you need to be safe. From afar, it also looks big but apparently it's a smaller door carved within a bigger frame. Isn't that a clever visual illusion?
