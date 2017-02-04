A dirty, old toilet becomes beautiful and modern

Letting go is always a challenge. It applies even to interior architecture, more specifically to bathroom designs. For every challenge however, there lies a solution. As with a troublesome bathroom renovation, a brilliant and satisfying result arises. Cliche then as it sounds, all it takes is faith, creativity, and perhaps the wise assistance of bathroom designers. Before you'll know it you'll be singing in your sparkly new bathroom. Let's learn from this wonderful transformation of a dated bathroom into a timeless and sophisticated one through the creativity and handiwork of Architetto Alberto Colella from Milan, Italy!
Truly a blast back to the hip 70s, this bathroom is in dire need of a major transport to the present. Its pink and seagrass green combo is on the okay side, but this one just pushes it too far like if you aren't colored in any of which, you automatically don't belong. And indeed, the other items here which aren't in pink or seagrass green are such eyesores. Other than that, we're quite amused by the mirror light bulbs here. It's sad how one side has two bulbs with the other having just one. The products crammed by the mirror are distracting. It's like they're looking for homes but the owner just ignored their pleas.
Another annoying thing about this bathroom is the print on print juxtaposition. We know that some matching design techniques work but there has to be a threshold and since we're no longer in the 70s, this combination just looks too darn outdated. Okay, the floor tiles don't exactly have a print but they do have a pattern which competes with the leafy print of the wall tiles. It's a plain case of visual noise.
Following the same positioning of the amenities, this layout adds more classy details like a wooden floor that sets itself apart from the tiled floor area by the toilets and sink. This time, the amenities have been updated as well like this wider sink with a counter. Are you excited about what happened with the mirror light bulbs?
There's no need for you to rub your eyes because this renovation actually happened from that old one. Here, wooden vinyl flooring blends with the wooden casing of the ceramic white tub. The latter's whiteness then connects with the white floor tiles after it. Looking closely at the sink this time, it's taken a sharp square form plus has got an extended counter beside for all those toiletries. We're guessing that the counter doubles as a cabinet too holding those marooned toiletries.
Don't you love how this printed yet monochrome tiles look? We absolutely do. For one, they don't overpower the rest of the elements in the bathroom, but instead, they exude an understated chicness. Pairing this with a wooden framed window like this one also adds to the sophistication. Meanwhile, the toilets have been replaced with these contemporary and sleek ones that seamlessly belong with the rest of the items.
The walls had been painted with a pale pink color, reminiscent of the pink from before. Although it is plain. it gives a more spacious illusion as compared to the older leafy tiled look. Lastly, have you noticed the mirror? Yes! It's wider and has now a single light hanging over it! Another good trick applied here is the used of longer materials to give an elongated appearance to the room.
We haven't shown a before image of this area, but the shower here has been upgraded to the now era through the use of those glass panels. Using glass adds to the spacious visual effect.
