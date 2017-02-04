A dirty, old toilet becomes beautiful and modern

Truly a blast back to the hip 70s, this bathroom is in dire need of a major transport to the present. Its pink and seagrass green combo is on the okay side, but this one just pushes it too far like if you aren't colored in any of which, you automatically don't belong. And indeed, the other items here which aren't in pink or seagrass green are such eyesores. Other than that, we're quite amused by the mirror light bulbs here. It's sad how one side has two bulbs with the other having just one. The products crammed by the mirror are distracting. It's like they're looking for homes but the owner just ignored their pleas.