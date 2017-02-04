Channel your inner masterchef with these exceptional kitchens

Sometimes, you feel that you cook better when you have a sensational kitchen. We can't blame you. That chocolate cake gets the perfect moist with a state-of-the-art oven or the smell of the classic adobo can be more enjoyable in a fancy stove. If you've always dreamed of being a masterchef and having your own cooking show, we've found the perfect kitchen that will prepare you for stardom. We've associated each kitchen design to world famous chefs to inspire you to find your inner masterchef. Who knows, perhaps you can find your own recipe for the perfect Filipino kitchen.