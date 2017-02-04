Channel your inner masterchef with these exceptional kitchens

Sometimes, you feel that you cook better when you have a sensational kitchen. We can't blame you. That chocolate cake gets the perfect moist with a state-of-the-art oven or the smell of the classic adobo can be more enjoyable in a fancy stove. If you've always dreamed of being a masterchef and having your own cooking show, we've found the perfect kitchen that will prepare you for stardom. We've associated each kitchen design to world famous chefs to inspire you to find your inner masterchef. Who knows, perhaps you can find your own recipe for the perfect Filipino kitchen.
Stay on top of your game with this I-am-in-control kitchen. The huge overhead lamps give a rustic and industrial feel making the overall look authoritative and efficient. We can almost see you firing away the stove to Gordon's famous beef wellington.
Do you notice how glorious light seem to surround Martha every time she's in the kitchen? Well, that doesn't have to stay as an imagination. Lighting is an important factor to achieve an exceptional kitchen. Plus point if natural light is available like this one.
There's something about showing your cooking skills on a barbecue party. Just ask Bobby. It's pretty amazing to grill your way in a cozy outdoor kitchen with your guests watching and waiting for that perfect golden brown beef burger patty.
If you cook for or dine with celebrities like Wolfgang who catered the Academy Awards Governor Ball, you may be the type who enjoys the spotlight. And there's nothing wrong with that. In fact, get five more overhead lamps. Just make sure their distinct and stylish.
If you're the kind of chef who breaks the rules and would like to do things on your own, you prefer to move around the kitchen. Having an island kitchen like this gives you that freedom. Now, you can freely go back and forth from the counter to the sink and back just like how Jaime is when he is cooking.
Nigella's enthusiasm radiates in the kitchen whenever she is cooking. Take inspiration from that and design your kitchen based on your personality and the things you like. Go bold and daring if that is your cooking mantra.
This kitchen echoes the stories and laughter of someone like Rachel. The design feels warm and inviting like you are preparing a meal while talking with your friends. It's easy going but the outcome of your cooking doesn't suffer.