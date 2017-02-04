A small family home that is beautiful inside and out

When you want to start a family, one of the most important things to consider is finding the right home. It should be the right size. Not too big, because let's face it, who has the time to clean. But small enough to keep the close family ties that Filipino families are known for. There's perfect space in the living room to watch the family's favorite primetime show in the evening or in the dining room when you invite some friends over for dinner. Beyond the practicality and functionality, it's also important that the house exudes style and comfort. Let's take a look at this house and you'll know what we mean.
A family home should be warm and welcoming. Looking at this house almost feels like the door is being opened for you. The wood element certainly brings that homey feeling, keeping the balance between modern and traditional. From here, you can already see how light plays a big role in the house with the glass flap situated on the roof.
This is not your typical bungalow. The clean lines and neutral colors speak volumes on the modern aesthetics that envelopes the entire house. The posts and angles also give an interesting overall style to this modern abode.
When your house is as pretty as this one, it demands to be seen. Keep it in plain sight and avoid tall trees or lush greenery in the garden. This perfectly illustrates that beauty lies in simplicity.
Giving a warm feeling to this living room is the extensive use of wood from parts of the wall and the floor. Notice the coffee table and the dining set that take inspiration from Scandinavian design. The living room has a modern yet familiar feel, something you definitely want in your family home.
Don't you just love how natural light fills the entire house? From the glass wall to the portion of the roof opening to the sun, light flows without barrier. The continuity in the room is a breathe of fresh air as the living room connects to the dining room without hindrance.
As if this house is not impressive enough, the kitchen gives us something to gush about. Staying true to its modern design and clean lines, the counter and the island kitchen reflect the rest of the house with its wood element and modern finish.
