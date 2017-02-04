A two-storey dream home you can copy!

To live in the now but be free of the disturbing noise and clutter of society is a goal we often motivate ourselves to achieve daily. Imagine if that could be translated into your own home. In that case, you are bound to encounter decisions which you have to carefully make. A house project conceptualized and built by Canatelli Architecture and Design captures this goal. Essentially, its a modern work of art and skill that might just help you realize your own dream home. Go ahead and read on!
The brick details in this exterior give life to an otherwise dull appearance. Its orange, black, and grey combination evoke a rustic vibe which is a brilliant way of preventing your facade from looking so monotonous or even menacing. Simple but statement-making plants by the front also pull it all together. On the other hand, the building itself was designed with a gable roof that's aesthetically supported by wood and enhanced by the a modern-style terrace.
If the exterior espouses a classy, old-school vibe, the inside is its absolute opposite. The interiors feature a sophisticated contemporary design. Long lines and other geometric styles, for example, are evident in this living area and porch side. What's also noticeable is that the areas aren't confined through enclosures, instead, they allow open air to condition the inside plus natural light to seep in. At night, however, ample artificial lighting dots the ceiling.
The house includes a bar-inspired kitchen with its sleek black style tempered by the wooden elements and soft lighting. Here, the travertine floor tiles and the black-and-white printed backsplash tiles provide the subtle yet stylish complement to this polished area. Other notable details here are the high ceiling, open space, that Heineken wall sign, and horizontal wooden screen that boost the cool ambiance.
The expansive interior stretches until an opening to the side porch which eventually leads to the back. It's as if no space here is left unused, but proportion and function were taken into consideration. This area in particular shows the contrast between wooden or natural-like and concrete or urban surfaces. Chairs are also readily available for occupants which definitely come handy during house parties. Meanwhile, the bamboo trees here complement nicely the wooden flooring and bench.
At the back end of the home nestles an L-shaped pool with a wooden floor on the pool side plus brick-lined walls! Talk about texture. Adding to the vacation vibe are the tropical plants. Don't you just want to lounge on those chairs and get a good amount of sunlight? Well, we do because this simple yet luxurious design gets our approving nod.
