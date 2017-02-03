A small eco-friendly chalet you will love

Almost all pieces of furniture in this bedroom can be set aside so as to transform the space into multiple purposes. Meanwhile, an interesting makeshift chandelier hangs by the wall here. It is a retro oil lamp that completes the cabin vibe of this small wonder. This view also gives us a better look at the foldable end table, which definitely resembles a reused cabinet door. On the other hand, multi-colored sheets add more life to this small home.

For more inspiration, checkout our list of the world's best container homes.