A small eco-friendly chalet you will love

For this ideabook, we will be talking about a shepherd's cabin-inspired chalet that is as adorable as it is environmentally-friendly. Just in case you don't know, a chalet is a wooden cottage that is often built in the cold Alpine region of Europe. Australian construction company The Upcyclist conceptualized and constructed the The Tiny House, a compact chalet that will bring back memories of your childhood treehouses.
Mounted on mobile wheels that have been parked through the use of stoppers, this cute cabin is clad with upcycled materials, like the corrugated metal sheets for its walls and roofing. For ventilation and lighting, glass doors and windows were used, which have also been lined with wood matching well with the rest of the wooden cladding.
Colorful corrugated sheets were placed on the side walls. This breaks the monotony of being a mere log cabin parked by the lawn and, hence, gives it a more appealing and stylish appearance. Aside from that, upcycled cargo wooden boards have also been used here as steps.
Due to limited space, the designers had to think of ways to maximize the teeny-tiny floor area. Thus, a bed that also works as a couch has been installed. Talk about hitting two birds with one stone! They also included foldable wooden panels as a side table.
In this tiny house, interior designers cleverly installed floating wooden shelves on one corner, which they used for storing pillows, sheets, and a picture frame. They used high-quality oak that has been upcycled from Australia, as with the rest of the wooden elements in this structure.
Almost all pieces of furniture in this bedroom can be set aside so as to transform the space into multiple purposes. Meanwhile, an interesting makeshift chandelier hangs by the wall here. It is a retro oil lamp that completes the cabin vibe of this small wonder. This view also gives us a better look at the foldable end table, which definitely resembles a reused cabinet door. On the other hand, multi-colored sheets add more life to this small home.
