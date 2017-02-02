Your browser is out-of-date.

10 pictures of small but stylish living rooms!

Um apartamento com um toque descontraído de campo em plena cidade., alma portuguesa alma portuguesa Living room
We know we've recently just featured 10 photos of living rooms Filipinos will love, but we think it's a good day for another round of inspiring living rooms for your homes. This time around around, we'd like to turn our focus on living rooms that are a little on the small side. A lot of people living in small homes or apartments are convinced that having chic and comfortable living rooms are next to impossible, but these 10 photos of small but stylish living rooms will hopefully change that! Scroll down and be inspired!

1. Bohemian style. Love the hammock!

KOTESASHI HOUSE (小手指の家), TATO DESIGN：タトデザイン株式会社 TATO DESIGN：タトデザイン株式会社 Living room
2. Beautiful in beige

homify Living room
3. Sophisticated in dark hues

Американская классика в интерьере, Studio 25 Studio 25 Living room
4. Patterns are everything!

Трое в лодке, Школа Ремонта Школа Ремонта Living room
5. Couch and Tv combo—it's all you need!

展望台の家, ろく設計室 ろく設計室 Living room
6. White it out!

homify Living room Solid Wood White
7. Keep it cool with a hint of blue

Um apartamento com um toque descontraído de campo em plena cidade., alma portuguesa alma portuguesa Living room
8. Or citrus elements!

Musterwohnung in Pastell , Karin Armbrust Karin Armbrust Living room
9. Wood always works!

Playroom / Snug, Design by Jo Bee Design by Jo Bee Living room Turquoise
Playroom / Snug

10. Be more creative and try the Scandinavian style!

Queens Park House, Honeybee Interiors Honeybee Interiors Living room
Queens Park House

