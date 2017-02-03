This home is spacious, stylish, and cheap all at the same time

Here at homify, we'd like to ogle at homes that are stylish and spacious, but, at the same time, within our budget! So, for our daily dose of home inspiration, we take an eyeful trip to Poland, where Amelia, conceptualized by architects at Biuro Projektowe MTM STYL, sits as proof that form and function can stand side by side in the property world.
This simple-looking house contains all the essentials. The facade's wood and concrete combination, plus the extended portion aligned with the terrace detail the application of modern architecture in an otherwise traditional gable-roofed home. Notice how the main door seems to mimic the side windows!
The back mirrors the front of the house! If it weren't for the main road on the opposite side, we wouldn't have known which part is the actual entrance. However, while the front is decorated with wooden planks, this area takes on a more urban vibe with the use of cool, bluish grey asphalt finish.
The living area is brightened by the glass windows and door surrounding it. The green and orange colors here work nicely with the outdoors. To match eccentric personalities, they opted for an intriguing light fixture and leaf-patterned pair of chairs. We also love how a corner was maximized by placing a floor-to-ceiling bookshelf.
Here's a panoramic view of the living, dining, and kitchen areas. The brilliant lighting provided by the windows emphasizes their polished, wooden flooring. Other than that, let's also take a moment to adore that window-side bench, plus that plant box partition which is a refreshing way of dividing the raised dining area from the living area.
The rectangular kitchen is separated from the dining area with white tiles and storage cabinets slash dividers. The wooden countertop here matches well with the dining area's floor. During the day, the light beyond the windows provide the perfect lighting for your food preparation at day, while the lights above work for night.
The bedrooms are moderately decorated with candy-like details, such as the striped blue wall and its contrasting red pillows and mattress by the bed. The rest of the elements are understated and in white or black. We particularly like the strategic placement of the bed under the window, which gives one a lovely view of the night sky.
The sloped design of the bedrooms's roof indicate that they're practically situated on the attic. Nonetheless, they definitely don't look anything close to the scary attics we often see in films. This child's room, for example, features fun hues and furnished with vibrant items. A glass door also opens to another balcony.
The house includes an office and it is simple but has the necessary compartments and desk for the working adults.
The skylight here lights up an otherwise dark staircase. They also chose a more contemporary glass balustrade.
The bathrooms are also inspired from simplistic designs. This one has white interiors but has minimal items and is floored with wooden vinyl.
This is a wider bathroom but is lined with darker tiles which are brightened by the window light plus the white ceramic sinks, toilet, and tub.