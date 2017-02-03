Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

This home is spacious, stylish, and cheap all at the same time

Dayan Buensuceso—homify Dayan Buensuceso—homify
homify Living room
Loading admin actions …

Here at homify, we'd like to ogle at homes that are stylish and spacious, but, at the same time, within our budget! So, for our daily dose of home inspiration, we take an eyeful trip to Poland, where Amelia, conceptualized by architects at Biuro Projektowe MTM STYL, sits as proof that form and function can stand side by side in the property world. 

Modern facade

homify Modern home
homify

homify
homify
homify

This simple-looking house contains all the essentials. The facade's wood and concrete combination, plus the extended portion aligned with the terrace detail the application of modern architecture in an otherwise traditional gable-roofed home. Notice how the main door seems to mimic the side windows!

Mirrored back

homify Modern home
homify

homify
homify
homify

The back mirrors the front of the house! If it weren't for the main road on the opposite side, we wouldn't have known which part is the actual entrance. However, while the front is decorated with wooden planks, this area takes on a more urban vibe with the use of cool, bluish grey asphalt finish.

Exotic living

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The living area is brightened by the glass windows and door surrounding it. The green and orange colors here work nicely with the outdoors. To match eccentric personalities, they opted for an intriguing light fixture and leaf-patterned pair of chairs. We also love how a corner was maximized by placing a floor-to-ceiling bookshelf.

Expansive

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Here's a panoramic view of the living, dining, and kitchen areas. The brilliant lighting provided by the windows emphasizes their polished, wooden flooring. Other than that, let's also take a moment to adore that window-side bench, plus that plant box partition which is a refreshing way of dividing the raised dining area from the living area.

Lighted and tidy

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

The rectangular kitchen is separated from the dining area with white tiles and storage cabinets slash dividers. The wooden countertop here matches well with the dining area's floor. During the day, the light beyond the windows provide the perfect lighting for your food preparation at day, while the lights above work for night.

Rooftop bedrooms

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

The bedrooms are moderately decorated with candy-like details, such as the striped blue wall and its contrasting red pillows and mattress by the bed. The rest of the elements are understated and in white or black. We particularly like the strategic placement of the bed under the window, which gives one a lovely view of the night sky.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

homify Nursery/kid’s room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The sloped design of the bedrooms's roof indicate that they're practically situated on the attic. Nonetheless, they definitely don't look anything close to the scary attics we often see in films. This child's room, for example, features fun hues and furnished with vibrant items. A glass door also opens to another balcony.

Other areas

homify Study/office
homify

homify
homify
homify

The house includes an office and it is simple but has the necessary compartments and desk for the working adults. 

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
homify

homify
homify
homify

The skylight here lights up an otherwise dark staircase. They also chose a more contemporary glass balustrade. 

Bright and dark

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

The bathrooms are also inspired from simplistic designs. This one has white interiors but has minimal items and is floored with wooden vinyl.

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

This is a wider bathroom but is lined with darker tiles which are brightened by the window light plus the white ceramic sinks, toilet, and tub. 

Ground floor plan

homify Walls
homify

homify
homify
homify

First floor plan

homify Walls
homify

homify
homify
homify
A cute hillside home perfect for a big family
What did you love most about this home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks