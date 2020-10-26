8 common (and crazy!) Filipino home superstitions

Aside from being the most hospitable bunch on the planet, Filipinos are also known to believe and follow various superstitions. The list of superstitious beliefs in the Philippines could go on and on. Some may actually appear a bit logical, but some are just plain absurd!
Scan through this list and get to know the common home superstitions that most Filipinos live by. By the end of the list, you will definitely go
oooh!
It is a common practice for Filipinos to open all the windows and doors during New Year's Eve as a way of letting good fortune come in and stay for the the whole year!
One of the Filipino superstitions is about stairs and the number of steps it has. The superstition is to avoid Oro Plata Mata stairs, which basically states that steps should not be in multiples of three — as three means death or bad luck (oro – gold, plata – silver, mata – bad luck, which means that bad luck is the third in the sequence). Another belief forbids having 13 steps, as 13 is believed to be the number of the devil or
bilang Hudas.
Some Filipino superstitious beliefs are about moving into a new home. For example, it is encouraged to move into a new home on a Wednesday or a Saturday- rather than any other day in the week.
Another known superstition when it comes to moving in a new home is scattering coins in the living room. This practice is said to bring in prosperity. At the same time, a lot of Filipinos believe that the first ever thing you should bring to your new home is rice, which is a symbol of abundance for some.
Aside from stairs, windows are also of great importance when it comes to Filipino superstitions. One superstition, for example, says that windows located in the east should be opened in the morning in order for God's grace to come in.
Yet another superstition involving coins and prosperity, it is believed that coins should be put below the master's bedroom for grace to shower continuously. It is also believed that coins should never be placed in the doorway as this might sweep away wealth.
The location of a house is also of grave importance when it comes to superstitious beliefs. It is said that one's house should never be directly located at a T intersection. Being located here attracts bad omen.
It is common practice in the Philippines, where majority is Catholic, to have their homes blessed by a priest before or shortly after they move in. It is believed that a house that isn't
blessed attracts bad spirits to live in it.
Blessings can help with getting rid of negative energy or bad spirits in the house. However, if you are constructing a new house in the Philippines, it would be a good idea to work with your architect and avoid having things in the house that could bring bad luck or negative energy.
Similarly, when constructing a new home, there are specific elements that can bring prosperity, avoid conflict or ill health or avoid bad luck. These include making sure the front of the house faces east to invite sunlight as it is believed to bring prosperity. The house should not face the west as it can cause misfortune, conflict and death.