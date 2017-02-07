5 kitchens to match your favorite Filipino dishes!

Filipinos are foodies at heart. If we're not eating it, we're cooking it, getting it to go, or ordering in. And we take our food seriously—there is a certain pride to being able to replicate lola's Paella Valencia, it means another generation will be able to feast on those familiar flavors that always make the family come together, no matter what.

This is our fun take on what kitchens would look like when inspired by some of our favorite Filipino dishes, as well as were to find them if you have the hankering for it: