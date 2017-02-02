A dream home you can actually afford

Some of us imagine living in a simple yet sophisticated home that's got all the necessary items and not much other fuss-minimal yet functional. When it comes down to minimalist designing, the essentials you'll really need are the whites, textures, arrangement, lighting, and neutrals. If those are covered and well-matched, you are basically getting on the right track. Those pointers are easy to take but relatively quite challenging to execute, but don't worry, homify 360 takes you inside one dreamy house at a time. Here, we take you to Poland where architects at HomeKONCEPT conceptualized this simply gorgeous home.
This a 3D model of the house but it was enough to have us drooling over its total design. We begin with this clean and stylish front which apparently doesn't have much going on, but that is exactly its charm. The gable-style roof in shingles is made more appealing by the skylights which would definitely brighten up the interiors. The walls here mix up the traditional design by incorporating a brown wooden color to the white coated concrete. An angular arch also gives it an edgy look which complement the front door and window slits. Other details which attracted us were the dangling florals by that top side window plant box, this industrial pavement, and the well-maintained greens.
At 119.28 m², this property dazzles even from behind which justifies its €250,000 cost or roughly Php13 million. This back veranda revolutionizes their very concept as it chose a Japanese-style wooden structure instead of the typical porch roofing with balustrades. Here, the platform opens to the garden where a city-savvy landscaping melds with the zen-inspired lounge area by the side.
A close inspection of this veranda details the wood work behind the extended roofing. Other than that, the material of the floor here resembles that of granite. This area is a perfect example of Japanese architecture combining with contemporary designing.
This is the blueprint of the ground floor where the entrance door opens to a small hall and across is an office (gabinet). The left side is where the living and dining areas are with their adjoining kitchen. Behind the living area is the terrace or veranda.
The first floor meanwhile, includes two single bedrooms, one master bedroom, one bathroom (lazienka), and a utility room called pomieszczenie gospodarcze.
The dining and living areas here are inspired by the neutral tone of its surroundings. In fact, a black and white combo never goes out of style. Departing from typical designs, this area harnesses all the lighting allowed by the glass windows. The artificial lighting inside is, nevertheless, well thought of considering the hidden flourescent light fixtures along the edges.
This alternate view of the living and dining areas show the sparkling kitchen yonder. Before getting to that, let's appreciate first that in spite of the minimlist vibe around here, there is still so much detail taken into consideration like the fact that textures were mixed and matched to add a subtle stylishness. Now, that is chic. You'll notice it from the wooden floors contrasting nicely against, the striped couch, the grainy wall, and the other plain elements.
If you're amazed by the neatness of this kitchen just like us, then you definitely value this area where most of the gastronomic magic happen. Firstly, it has all of the essentials even with the small side counter and bar stools. Secondly, it has all those without looking to cramped. The light is just right because of those well-positioned windows. Lastly, there's a cool, obscure door by the stove area which wins us even more because of it's smart illusion.
In case you haven't notice earlier, a wooden divider parts the living and dining areas from the kitchen. It's so subtle yet it sends a clear message of spatial balance.
Looking for more inspiration? Check out this bungalow that is too beautiful for words.