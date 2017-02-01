A cool home with the most covetable pieces of furniture

Executing themes in your interior decoration is always challenging but fun. You may find strange but interesting pieces along the way, experience a brief existential crisis, or have second thoughts about this or that. Take it from interior architects at Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc. in San Francisco who pulled off this awe-inspiring combination of Southern American elements and modern designing. Read on to know why we're aching to get our hands on most, if not all, of the pieces.
Countryside and eclectic aptly describe this interior. Take for example this bed. Its solid wood end provides the perfect contrast to its plush beddings. We have a feeling that anybody who will dive into this would slowly doze off in a matter of minutes. The furry pillows also make it hard to leave this on a cozy weather. Meanwhile, the rest of the elements look symmetrically organized just like the parallel shelves and rugs on each bedside. More bed designs will be revealed later.
Well-lighted and fully-furnished, this living room catches our eyes with its popping red rug and brown leather couch set. If it weren't for the unconventional portraits of animals by the wall, this space oozes with sex appeal. Nevertheless, the whole neutral color ensemble together with the textures of wood, leather, and the rug's material evokes that Southern USA vibe. That studded coffee table with the antlers on top also give more character.
This is an alternate view of the living room where a contemporary and more conscientious choice of a buck head wall ornament draws our attention. It looks like a Lego product too! Notice how it brings this entire room to the 21st century, other than through the flatscreen television and the subtle mix of different pieces here. The wall materials also vary but still manage to combine so well because of their neutral colors and complementary placement.
The space dividing the living area from the dining area leads all the way to the staircase and the descending hallway beside it. This view helps us appreciate the skilled handicraft involved in the wooden elements like the floor, the visible beams, and that unusual chair! Other than that, this area also endorses how a high ceiling can do wonders to your interiors plus the fact that it can accommodate pieces like those ominous yet grandiose chandeliers.
Just when you think that the chandelier was threatening, it's actually a cool product of industrial and gothic designs. Check out how that harmonizes with the unexpected centerpiece and this concrete 12-seater dining set. The tall art piece by the wall meanwhile moderates the steely and dark feels of this area.
The kitchen has a lot going on but because of its subdued color, tidiness, plus the fact that a brilliant light comes through the top wall or ceiling windows, it looks so dreamy. We're still debating on which between the decorated wall and the spring kitchen stools is our favorite. Or it could also be the ceiling windows. Of course, we've also taken a roll call of the kitchen essentials for food preparation and storage here and it seems to be well-equipped. The bottomline is that we absolutely adore the total layout and execution of this kitchen.
You might have conflicting opinions regarding this chair, but in any case, if a deer were a piece of furniture it would be this-assembled to catch people's attention. On a side note, that welding helmet with antlers ornament equally looks intriguing.
This antique-looking drawer's interesting quality pretty much roots from those upcycled wooden compartments that have been assembled in a metal framework with a wooden top. The added vintage elements of the cash register plus the framed old photos also transport us back to the yesteryears.
The bathroom is also furnished with cool materials. First of course is that lighted sign board and then this meshed compartment. We like how they remained faithful to the white-brown-grey combination by choosing white towels. That spring desk lamp also amusingly coordinates with the spring kitchen stools earlier shown.
This study brings together industrial and vintage styles through those piped shelves and desk with a tawny brown leather chair that reminds us of a satchel.
Belt out Miley Cyrus' Wrecking Ball in this cool hanging seat.
The attic area is a spitting image of a camping tent with that matching foldable chair. We like this one-platform support for the two beds and how they're separated by a floor-to-ceiling shelf.
Giving off a sophisticated vibe, this headboard steals your eyes and directs them immediately at the very inviting bed. Departing yet again from the usual, wall-mounted and hanging bedside lamps serve as interesting alternatives to the space-consuming regular ones placed on top of end tables.
The intricate wooden wall plus the minimalist design incorporated in this bedroom makes it suitable and as a canvas for a teenager. The color palette used here is also gender neutral which is a safe choice when designing bedrooms.
