A cool home with the most covetable pieces of furniture

The kitchen has a lot going on but because of its subdued color, tidiness, plus the fact that a brilliant light comes through the top wall or ceiling windows, it looks so dreamy. We're still debating on which between the decorated wall and the spring kitchen stools is our favorite. Or it could also be the ceiling windows. Of course, we've also taken a roll call of the kitchen essentials for food preparation and storage here and it seems to be well-equipped. The bottomline is that we absolutely adore the total layout and execution of this kitchen.