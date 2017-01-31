Your browser is out-of-date.

A simple house you can call a home

Dayan Buensuceso—homify
Casa TM , Lozí - Projeto e Obra
The perfect home is one that isn't ostentatious nor does it cram a lot of furnishings inside to attract attention. For us, it is this nicely put-together house that's smart enough to know where to reveal itself and be lavish. The crucial part is that in spite of its modesty, it is as comfortable as any other luxurious nest and worthy to be called a home. 

Designed by Brazilian firm Canatelli Architecture and Design, this house lures onlookers with its charming facade and absolutely dazzles them more with its interiors. Take a short tour around and inside this small wonder.

Simply endearing

Casa TM , Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Minimalist house
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

When the sun hits its surface, the house exudes a pale pinkish orange. Without the lighting, it fashions a beige hue. Regardless, this bungalow delights us with its simple white roofing, dual use of sliding glass doors as windows, clean floor tiling, and quaint back lawn.

Very practical

Casa TM , Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Minimalist house
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

This front exterior features sliding panel windows with horizontal details on them, plus a small garden which can easily be copied for houses here. It carries the classic orange-white combo that's enhanced by the terracotta floor tiles. 

On a side note

Casa TM , Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

A side walkway that leads to the lovely back portion shown earlier is paved by the same exact terracotta tiles. The orange color is nicely contrasted by the neat side landscaping. Since it's paved, it can be a great spot to unfold chairs and a table for afternoon lounging. This area also shows the wooden side awning that can be used to dry clothes. We can definitely learn something here since most side spaces like this is often neglected and left to look cramped and unsightly in most properties. 

Charming the sun

Casa TM , Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Kitchen
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

The kitchen is where Audrey Hepburn would have probably liked to have her breakfast instead of Tiffany's. Its choice of white-coated, antique-inspired bar stools against a sleek wooden counter is adorable. Such combination with the white light fixtures and the rest of the house does nothing but tug our hearts. Even the sun, which comes in brightly through those glass panels, loves it here. 

Well-equipped kitchen

Casa TM , Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Kitchen
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

We also like how the experts decided to go for the granite top over the white drawers. Here, the windows by the sink help bring in more air to condition the kitchen which would be very helpful during busy cooking sessions.

Interesting hallway

Casa TM , Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

The hallway here features wooden flooring, which is way easier to maintain than vinyl. Opting for an all-white can make it look dull so that end-of-the-hall display of mirrors, revamped table, and ornaments provides the right amount of texture and entertainment.

Intimately lavish

Casa TM , Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Minimalist style bathroom
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

Perhaps the most interesting and surprising areas in this simple house are its bathrooms! This one channels a French boudoir with its leafy side wall, opulent wall-mounted lamp, mirror, and potted flowers. 

Casa TM , Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Minimalist style bathroom
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

This more neutral one still attracts us with its backlit mirror, textured wall, and nice marble counter top. And while keeping toiletries can be such a hassle for some that they leave things everywhere, this one has enough drawers and a neat basket to store them!

Additional entertainment

Casa TM , Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Terrace
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

The back area apparently has more to offer! It's this open-air yet roofed game and entertainment area where the family and their guests can enjoy playing billiards or take a few swigs of cocktails on a nice Saturday night. With wooden planks as steps leading to it, the spot features parquet flooring with a square on square pattern and the plant-lined wall on the side gives the right backdrop.

