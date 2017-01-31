A simple house you can call a home

The perfect home is one that isn't ostentatious nor does it cram a lot of furnishings inside to attract attention. For us, it is this nicely put-together house that's smart enough to know where to reveal itself and be lavish. The crucial part is that in spite of its modesty, it is as comfortable as any other luxurious nest and worthy to be called a home.

Designed by Brazilian firm Canatelli Architecture and Design, this house lures onlookers with its charming facade and absolutely dazzles them more with its interiors. Take a short tour around and inside this small wonder.