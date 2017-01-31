A small home that combines style and sustainability

The dining area is an intimate and relaxed location that is as space-savvy and effortlessly stylish as the rest of the house. The simple yet quaint use of antiques like that pushed-back table alongside more contemporary and lightweight pieces like the dining set here provide the right visual and spatial balance. Meanwhile, a clever wine storage by the counter cements this area to our collection of brilliantly designed kitchens.

Check out this upcycled home as well!