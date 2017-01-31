Your browser is out-of-date.

A small home that combines style and sustainability

Dayan Buensuceso—homify
ORLEANS MODERN GREEN HOME
At 200 square feet, this Cape Cod-based house proves that environmental consciousness and style can be combined to create a smart, beautiful, and comfortable home. Zeroenergy Design in Boston conceptualized and built this Orleans Modern Green Home to meet the needs of a lively family and, along the way, acquired LEED Gold and Energy Star certifications, which only attests to its green and energy-efficiency commitments. Read on to know more about its structural composition.

Clean beginnings

Green Roof & Solar Panels
Green Roof & Solar Panels

The eco-design of this house begins with its exterior that's noticeably lined with solar panels. It is where 30% of the home's energy is from. The walls are made of fiber cement and cedar siding, which are both durable and low-maintenance. In terms of framework, the engineers take pride in its hurricane-resistant reinforcement with windows that remain resilient amid coastal storms. A verdant front garden decorates the facade and complements the earthy orange color of the structure.

Green roofs

Modern Cape Cod house with fiber cement and shiplapped cedar siding
Modern Cape Cod house with fiber cement and shiplapped cedar siding

Orange complements blue in the color wheel! That's also why this house color looks good with the solar panels on it. On the other hand, a fair amount of windows and openings were made for this house. The back door, seen here, is one. This spot also affords a great and immediate view of a garden just by its parallel and connecting roof. It is otherwise known as a green roof and it is brilliant for insulation and absorbing rainwater. 

Well-lighted and well-ventilated

Open concept living space
Open concept living space

Airy, simple, and modern best describe this living room, thanks to its white coating and wide windows. Both gives life and a positive vibe throughout the room. This flooring is composed of rapidly renewable material bamboo, with some areas made of travertine tiles. Rapidly renewable materials are those which can regenerate themselves within ten years. These materials lessen the amount of products made from fossil fuel derivatives, so not only do you preserve the environment, but this design proves that you can be eco-chic, too!

Space-smart

Kitchen island, floating pantry, and stairs to second level
Kitchen island, floating pantry, and stairs to second level

As with the living room, the kitchen showcases the same renewable flooring material and travertine tiles. Its light and earthy palette yet again inspires environmental consciousness. An interesting feature here are the built-in and elevated pantries which not only blend with the eco-design of the house but also save a lot of space for the frequently busy walkway. 

Simple and stylish

Kitchen wine storage and dining area
Kitchen wine storage and dining area

The dining area is an intimate and relaxed location that is as space-savvy and effortlessly stylish as the rest of the house. The simple yet quaint use of antiques like that pushed-back table alongside more contemporary and lightweight pieces like the dining set here provide the right visual and spatial balance. Meanwhile, a clever wine storage by the counter cements this area to our collection of brilliantly designed kitchens. 

What did you like most about this small but stylish home?

