Before and After: See how this Japanese home looks like after renovation

Let's face it, when a house's interior looks dated and plain and boring, people in it feels the same way. In Sapporo, Hokkaido at the northernmost part of Japan, lies a residence that's aging faster than its country's population. Thankfully, Isshiki Reiji Architects stopped time and gave it a youthful and amazing transformation that might just inspire you to reinvent your own home. Let's take a look.
The place is empty with interiors that have been plastered with a plain and dated wallpaper. It's quite miserable-looking and depression-inducing. The white outlines do no good in even salvaging its appearance. There were attempts to make this space appear classy, which failed terribly because those dated light fixtures just made this place age even more.
Without even trying, the wood and white surfaces here bring timeless chic into the newly renovated home. This white-painted entry hall looks cleaner and more spacious than before. We also love the few furnishings placed here like the stand lamp and that low end table. They may be just two but they're absolutely useful. That lamp even modernizes the space unlike the old fixtures from before.
This place does have a lot of doors for extended spaces and storage, but it looks so crowded still. This view also shows the dated and boring wallpaper around the area.
Those many doors were abandoned and replaced by a solid matching wooden wall and floor but with a closet at the end. This arrangement surprisingly looks more spacious than before because of the visual illusion created by the connecting lines of the wall and floor plus the fact that there are minimal furnishings around.
From the entryway, this is how the living area looks like and we also get a peek of the dining area. The latter also carries only the necessary items like a dining set and hanging light fixture over it. We like how the opposite side has windows to allow a good mount of light inside. A depression by the wall beside the dining set also serves to hold ornaments and to break the monotony of an all white wall.
Although tucked in one corner, this kitchen looks like a Japanese restaurant's because of that cool limited opening. It gives guests an element of suspense not seeing completely what's being prepared. We also recognize that monotone but interesting wall piece that makes the place feel homey.
This bedroom does nothing more than emphasize
bed in bedroom because it houses a plush bed that, aside from the wall-mounted television and lamp, catches our eyes. Truly minimalist this room might as well have an invisible 'no post bill' sign.
With an all white interior save for the hint of wood by the mirror and toilet area, this bathroom knows by heart that nothing beats a clean bathroom. While it affords no more fancy display, it invests on subtle vanity like through that tiny tiled wall behind the mirror and the careful woodwork visible in all its wooden elements.
We're just huge fans of clean Japanese toilets because of their style and function.
