7 apartments under 80m² you wish were yours

homify_PH
rue de rivoli 75001 PARIS, cristina velani
Decorating the home is all fun and laughter (especially if you're the type to follow interior design trends), until you realize that you don't have that much space, that is. Well, your dreams of having a stylish home need not end there. With just a little know-how, you can easily transform your studio or three-room apartment. So, take on the challenge and discover seven fully furnished apartments no bigger than 80 square meters that you will want to copy ASAP.

1. Class and elegance in 70 square meters

Swiss penthouse, effortless restyling, MD Creative Lab - Architettura & Design
MD Creative Lab—Architettura &amp; Design

Swiss penthouse, effortless restyling

MD Creative Lab - Architettura & Design
MD Creative Lab—Architettura &amp; Design
MD Creative Lab - Architettura & Design

Designer furniture, works of art, a valuable walnut wainscoting: In just 70 square meters this elegant apartment on the shore of Lake Maggiore manages to puu off a refined mix of classic and contemporary style. A particular detail you can copy: The combination of retro-looking black leather armchairs to that sectional white sofa.

2. 75 square meters built for families

Ristrutturazione appartamento a Milano 80 mq, HBstudio
HBstudio

HBstudio
HBstudio
HBstudio

Ristrutturazione appartamento a Milano 80 mq, HBstudio
HBstudio

HBstudio
HBstudio
HBstudio

Ristrutturazione appartamento a Milano 80 mq, HBstudio
HBstudio

HBstudio
HBstudio
HBstudio

The interior designers at HBSTUDIO created a functional and cozy apartment perfect for a couple with small children. What we found particularly interesting about this project is the large library that occupies the entire living area wall. If that is a little too ambitious for you to make on your own, you can also take cue from the apartment's kitchen by using an antique cabinet for additional storage. For the children's room, finally, it has chosen a white-painted steel that blends well with the environment. 

3. Studio à la Parisienne

rue de rivoli 75001 PARIS, cristina velani
cristina velani

cristina velani
cristina velani
cristina velani

rue de rivoli 75001 PARIS, cristina velani
cristina velani

cristina velani
cristina velani
cristina velani

rue de rivoli 75001 PARIS, cristina velani
cristina velani

cristina velani
cristina velani
cristina velani

rue de rivoli 75001 PARIS, cristina velani
cristina velani

cristina velani
cristina velani
cristina velani

Parisians are masters of style, not just in the way they dress, but how they design their houses as well. Most of their apartments may lack in space, but they always manage to create a space that is at once chic and comfortable. As seen on this project, the flat made the most of its few square meters by adopting a minimalistic style with that distinctive French touch. 

4. Two rooms of inspiration carioca

Residência Canário, Mauricio Arruda Design
Mauricio Arruda Design

Mauricio Arruda Design
Mauricio Arruda Design
Mauricio Arruda Design

Residência Canário, Mauricio Arruda Design
Mauricio Arruda Design

Mauricio Arruda Design
Mauricio Arruda Design
Mauricio Arruda Design

This carioca-style apartment is perfect for people who want to bring a bit of that bohemian-chic atmosphere for their home. In fact, every detail of this charming apartment is characterized by bright colors and sharp lines. However, the amazing thing about this apartmen, at least in our opinion, is that despite being a little on the maximalist side, everything comes together in harmony. 

Residência Canário, Mauricio Arruda Design
Mauricio Arruda Design

Mauricio Arruda Design
Mauricio Arruda Design
Mauricio Arruda Design

5. Milan Design in 75 square meters

Via Ripa di Porta Ticinese - Milan, Fabio Azzolina Architetto
Fabio Azzolina Architetto

Fabio Azzolina Architetto
Fabio Azzolina Architetto
Fabio Azzolina Architetto

This 75 square meter apartment in Milan is by architect FABIO AZZOLINA. From scenic circular table in the dinning area to more discreet in the kitchen hanging lamps, each element is studied in detail. If you want to bring this chic Italian vibe to your abode, here's a little tip: Install some benches by the wall, which can serve as chairs!

Via Ripa di Porta Ticinese - Milan, Fabio Azzolina Architetto
Fabio Azzolina Architetto

Fabio Azzolina Architetto
Fabio Azzolina Architetto
Fabio Azzolina Architetto

Via Ripa di Porta Ticinese - Milan, Fabio Azzolina Architetto
Fabio Azzolina Architetto

Fabio Azzolina Architetto
Fabio Azzolina Architetto
Fabio Azzolina Architetto

6.Industrial style in 60 square meters

PROJET COLOMBES, Agence Transition Interior Design, Architectes: Carla Lopez et Margaux Meza, Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design

Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design

When we think of industrial, expansive warehouse spaces converted into trendy homes come to mind. But, what a lot of people don't know is that you can recreate this trend even if you don't have a lot of space. Just take a look at this 60 square meter apartment, featuring a contemporary decor that cleverly mixes modern design elements like the small stool in clear wood or fine anthracite kitchen.

PROJET COLOMBES, Agence Transition Interior Design, Architectes: Carla Lopez et Margaux Meza, Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design

Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design

PROJET COLOMBES, Agence Transition Interior Design, Architectes: Carla Lopez et Margaux Meza, Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design

Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design

PROJET COLOMBES, Agence Transition Interior Design, Architectes: Carla Lopez et Margaux Meza, Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design

Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design

7. 60 square meters full of light

Proyecto Constitució , Dröm Living
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

The light is the star for this Catalan apartment! Thanks to that glass door that opens up to a terrace, light is able to enter the dining and kitchen area. You can totally do it too for your apartment if want to create a sunny atmosphere for your space.

Proyecto Constitució , Dröm Living
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

Proyecto Constitució , Dröm Living
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

Great attention was naturally paid to small terrace, which is the third room of the house. Install pots to the wall if you want to create a cheerful vertical garden for your small space.

Proyecto Constitució , Dröm Living
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

Although small, the bedroom contains everything you need, including full-length mirror, also perfect to expand the perception of space.

This article was originally written by Anna Francioni for homify Italy

