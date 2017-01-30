30 stunning dining rooms for small houses

Our homes consist of several key rooms, and there are the bedroom, living room, bathroom, kitchen, and, last but not the least, the dining room. Usually, the latter tends to be sacrificed when the housing lacks space. And that's probably the very same reason many studio apartments don't have a proper area just for the dining room. Usually, some homes would only have bars instead. But it doesn't have to be. Dining room is a place to share conversations over a warm meal with the family, so today, we'd like to teach share some ideas on how you can make room for a dining set even if you don't have much space.
The best thing about this concept is that it works very well as counter-top and dining.
With bright colors, the dining room becomes the home's centerpiece.
If the little space in the house prevents you from having a large dining table, place a bar that stands out, and what better way to do that than with a splash of red.
Mirrors will always be your best ally in small spaces.
With only four chairs but with a lot of ingenuity, you get this modern result.
These ghost chairs are not only in trend, but they fool the eyes with their transparent appearance, so do not hesitate to use them.
If you liked the idea of transparent chairs, then an invisible dining room is for you as well.
If space is not enough, then be on hand when you need a table with several chairs. The way, you can transform your space in a matter of minutes.
Beautiful rustic dining room with decorative, modern, and colorful details.