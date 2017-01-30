Your browser is out-of-date.

30 stunning dining rooms for small houses

homify_PH homify_PH
Mirante House, Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Modern dining room
Our homes consist of several key rooms, and there are the bedroom, living room, bathroom, kitchen, and, last but not the least, the dining room. Usually, the latter tends to be sacrificed when the housing lacks space. And that's probably the very same reason many studio apartments don't have a proper area just for the dining room. Usually, some homes would only have bars instead. But it doesn't have to be. Dining room is a place to share conversations over a warm meal with the family, so today, we'd like to teach share some ideas on how you can make room for a dining set even if you don't have much space.

1. As a breakfast bar, but without losing the essence of a family dining room

Ateliê do Mestre Cervejeiro, Sarau Arquitetura Sarau Arquitetura Modern dining room
Sarau Arquitetura

Sarau Arquitetura
Sarau Arquitetura
Sarau Arquitetura

The best thing about this concept is that it works very well as counter-top and dining.

2. A very colorful and bright dining room to impress

BEACH HOUSE - TRAMANDAÍ/RS, Arquitetando ideias Arquitetando ideias Tropical style dining room
Arquitetando ideias

Arquitetando ideias
Arquitetando ideias
Arquitetando ideias

With bright colors, the dining room becomes the home's centerpiece. 

3. If you only have one bar as a dining room, then make it stand out

homify Modern dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

If the little space in the house prevents you from having a large dining table, place a bar that stands out, and what better way to do that than with a splash of red. 

4. Maximize dining space by placing mirrors on walls

Apartamento compacto, moderno e clean, Studio² Studio² Modern dining room Wood effect
Studio²

Studio²
Studio²
Studio²

Mirrors will always be your best ally in small spaces.

5. Highlight the space with eye-catching decorative elements

Loft do Casal, Denise Barretto Arquitetura Denise Barretto Arquitetura Modern dining room
Denise Barretto Arquitetura

Denise Barretto Arquitetura
Denise Barretto Arquitetura
Denise Barretto Arquitetura

With only four chairs but with a lot of ingenuity, you get this modern result.

6. To get good lighting, place a large lamp right in the center of the table

Decorado 60m², Fabiana Rosello Arquitetura e Interiores Fabiana Rosello Arquitetura e Interiores Eclectic style dining room
Fabiana Rosello Arquitetura e Interiores

Fabiana Rosello Arquitetura e Interiores
Fabiana Rosello Arquitetura e Interiores
Fabiana Rosello Arquitetura e Interiores

7. Decorate the kitchen bar so that it also fulfills the function of the dining room

LOFT VOVÔ, MEIUS ARQUITETURA MEIUS ARQUITETURA Modern dining room
MEIUS ARQUITETURA

LOFT VOVÔ

MEIUS ARQUITETURA
MEIUS ARQUITETURA
MEIUS ARQUITETURA

8. Give a new look to the table by adding chairs that are of a totally different color

Mirante House, Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Modern dining room
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura

Mirante House

Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura

9. A simple and modern dining room will always be an essential part of decorating a small room

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Modern dining room
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

10. Take advantage of the new concept of various chairs in the same dining room for a large family

Panamby Apartment, DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA. DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA. Modern dining room
DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.

DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.
DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.
DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.

11. Styling and maximizing dining room space can be made easier by using the white color

., 株式会社 直井建築設計事務所 株式会社 直井建築設計事務所 Modern dining room
株式会社　直井建築設計事務所

株式会社　直井建築設計事務所
株式会社　直井建築設計事務所
株式会社　直井建築設計事務所

12. The transparent chairs are perfect for a modern decoration in small space

Loft Duplex, Laura Santos Design Laura Santos Design Modern dining room
Laura Santos Design

Laura Santos Design
Laura Santos Design
Laura Santos Design

These ghost chairs are not only in trend, but they fool the eyes with their transparent appearance, so do not hesitate to use them. 

13. An almost invisible dining room

VNC APARTAMENTO , Noura van Dijk Interior Design Noura van Dijk Interior Design Modern dining room
Noura van Dijk Interior Design

Noura van Dijk Interior Design
Noura van Dijk Interior Design
Noura van Dijk Interior Design

If you liked the idea of transparent chairs, then an invisible dining room is for you as well.

14. Highlighting the area may also be possible if you use bright and colorful wallpaper

Flat Djalma Ulrich, fpr Studio fpr Studio Modern dining room Yellow
fpr Studio

fpr Studio
fpr Studio
fpr Studio

15. Improvise a dining room when necessary

Ed. Colibri, Bloom Arquitetura e Design Bloom Arquitetura e Design Modern dining room
Bloom Arquitetura e Design

Bloom Arquitetura e Design
Bloom Arquitetura e Design
Bloom Arquitetura e Design

If space is not enough, then be on hand when you need a table with several chairs. The way, you can transform your space in a matter of minutes.

16. A warm welcome home with the dining area right in front

homify Modern dining room MDF Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

17. Use the same bar

Apartamento jovem e descolado no bairro da Mooca, Márcio Campos Arquitetura + Interiores Márcio Campos Arquitetura + Interiores Modern dining room Grey
Márcio Campos Arquitetura + Interiores

Márcio Campos Arquitetura + Interiores
Márcio Campos Arquitetura + Interiores
Márcio Campos Arquitetura + Interiores

18. Extend the kitchen counter and turn it into the dining room you want

homify Modern dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

19. If you do not have space in the room, take advantage of the porch to place the dining area and enjoy the view

Casa da Floresta, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Country style dining room
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

20. Use a corner of the kitchen to position a small table

homify Modern dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

21. If it's a small house a dining room for two is more than enough

Ed. Colibri, Bloom Arquitetura e Design Bloom Arquitetura e Design Modern dining room
Bloom Arquitetura e Design

Bloom Arquitetura e Design
Bloom Arquitetura e Design
Bloom Arquitetura e Design

22. Copy the idea of ​​a stool plus chairs in the dining room to give room to more people

Urban Loft, Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Modern dining room
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

23. Wood is the ideal material to have a durable dining room and resistant to the passage of time

Projeto, info9113 info9113 Modern dining room
info9113

Projeto

info9113
info9113
info9113

24. Differentiate the areas of a small house

Apartamento da Cláudia e do Daniel, INÁ Arquitetura INÁ Arquitetura Kitchen
INÁ Arquitetura

INÁ Arquitetura
INÁ Arquitetura
INÁ Arquitetura

25. Transform kitchen island into a multifunctional dining room

homify Modern dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

26. Simple, modern, easy and practical idea for a small and modern dining room

homify Modern dining room Wood White
homify

homify
homify
homify

27. Space that does not leave aside design and creativity

Espacio comedor diario, Estudio de iluminación Giuliana Nieva Estudio de iluminación Giuliana Nieva Modern dining room
Estudio de iluminación Giuliana Nieva

Estudio de iluminación Giuliana Nieva
Estudio de iluminación Giuliana Nieva
Estudio de iluminación Giuliana Nieva

28. Merge several rooms into one, you can have the dining room and the office in the same space

もっとのいえ, 有限会社タクト設計事務所 有限会社タクト設計事務所 Eclectic style dining room
有限会社タクト設計事務所

有限会社タクト設計事務所
有限会社タクト設計事務所
有限会社タクト設計事務所

29. Remember that the materials you choose should mark the decorative trend of your dining room

Projeto, FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO Colonial style dining room
FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO

FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO
FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO
FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO

Beautiful rustic dining room with decorative, modern, and colorful details.

30. A place for everyone in the family

Paris 11, blackStones blackStones Scandinavian style dining room Plywood Green
blackStones

blackStones
blackStones
blackStones
A low-budget home that's big on color

