A small (and super cheap) wooden residence with sleek interiors

For homes made with concrete and steel, it is necessary to use these materials to separate floors. In the case of the wooden house, however, it is possible to create a loft using the same material. This gives you the opportunity to make a great mezzanine at a very low cost. These mezzanine floors, which can be designed according to many different purposes, also offer you a quite different and unconventional architectural experience. Unlike the classic rooftop rooms, it is not even possible to find a spacious house in a reinforced concrete house, where the mezzanine floor is completely open with a pillow.