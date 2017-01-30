A small (and super cheap) wooden residence with sleek interiors

Architectural methods wherein natural materials and local techniques are used are important if we want to maintain a livable world for future generations. Thus, we make it a point to share sustainable homes when we see one, like this one. Built in Turkey, where wooden houses are becoming more and more popular, wooden houses tell us in a very simple and concise way that natural materials are not only alternative to industrial materials but also superior in many ways. So, let's have a look, shall we?
Unlike concrete, which you have to paint over, wood is beautiful as is. It's not very appealing when you leave a reinforced concrete exterior unpainted, but not wood!
It takes very little time to finish a wooden house, plus it is very cheap! A wooden house also exudes warmth, and this living room sums up exactly what we mean.
For homes made with concrete and steel, it is necessary to use these materials to separate floors. In the case of the wooden house, however, it is possible to create a loft using the same material. This gives you the opportunity to make a great mezzanine at a very low cost. These mezzanine floors, which can be designed according to many different purposes, also offer you a quite different and unconventional architectural experience. Unlike the classic rooftop rooms, it is not even possible to find a spacious house in a reinforced concrete house, where the mezzanine floor is completely open with a pillow.
These mezzanine floors, which can be designed according to your taste, also offer quite the different and unconventional architectural experience. Unlike the classic rooftop rooms, it is not even possible to find a spacious house in a reinforced concrete house, where the mezzanine floor is completely open with a pillow.
Even with limited space, this wooden houses has managed to accommodate a chic and capacious bathroom. To avoid a wet bathroom, go for an enclosed shower room with a sliding glass door!