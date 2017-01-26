A tiny (and affordable) home with a big surprise!

While most people dream of living in sprawling mansions, we here at homify are fans of small and simple houses we can actually call a home. And, that is why for today's 360, we'd like to share with you a property from Fingerhaus that has proven small houses can hold its own next to million peso abodes from Ayala Alabang or Forbes Park. Occupying only 150 square meters, it has everything a family needs, from spacious communal areas to a sexy bathroom with an unexpected extra, so take a tour and be inspired.
The property may only be 150 square meter, but small doesn't always have to mean inferior. Combining form and function is especially important for the builders, and they've done that successfully by maximizing space to provide more than enough living and storage spaces without compromising the house's look — the anthracite colored roof tiles, door, and window frames form a beautiful contrast.
The house owners did not leave anything to chance: The bright border of the glass panels on the front door perfectly matches the exterior plaster. To add to that, all accessories, such as bells, lamps, house numbers and mailboxes, are made of stainless steel, creating that overall sleek contemporary vibe.
We love the neutral palette of the living room. Also, there is something to learn here for people who have limited living room space: Choose an L-shaped sectional sofa to save on space.
The neutral shades continue to the kitchen and dining areas. Despite lacking in space, the kitchen remains fully equipped with everything a family needs (maybe even more). Meanwhile, the dining area is strategically place next to the floor-to-ceiling sliding doors, creating a warmer ambiance for the family during get-togethers. Read up about the seven benefits of natural light to know more why it is important!
We love that despite being made on a budget, it is still able to offer hints of style here and there. One such example is this visually stunning dark wood staircase that subtly spirals in the the middle. If you need more inspiration for yous, then have a look at these nine creative staircase ideas.
Ah, and now for the surprise! Located on the second level, the bathroom and sauna occupies a third of the 64 square meters of living space on this level. It offers everything you need for a relaxing evening, plus a shower is provided, so you can comfortably refresh after the sauna.