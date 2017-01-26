A tiny (and affordable) home with a big surprise!

While most people dream of living in sprawling mansions, we here at homify are fans of small and simple houses we can actually call a home. And, that is why for today's 360, we'd like to share with you a property from Fingerhaus that has proven small houses can hold its own next to million peso abodes from Ayala Alabang or Forbes Park. Occupying only 150 square meters, it has everything a family needs, from spacious communal areas to a sexy bathroom with an unexpected extra, so take a tour and be inspired.