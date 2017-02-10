Even when the weather is gloomy, we dream of hitting the beach. Heck, we wish we could never leave! This house in Portugal fulfills all of our life by the beach goals and then some. This simple, laid back abode is something we can recreate in busy beach towns like La Union, Baler, and Siargao.

Located in in the laid-back village of Cascais, this small apartment is listed for short-term rent, perfect for the beach babe or surfer just passing through. The little space is decorated by the interior design company, Alma Portuguesa, inspired by the sun, sand, and sea, using neutral colors with splashes of color here and there.

Here's a peek at a small house with unique twists at every corner: