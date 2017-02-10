Your browser is out-of-date.

A small house with unique twists at every corner

Katherine Rañeses Katherine Rañeses
Ambiente turístico com sabor a sal e mar, alma portuguesa
Even when the weather is gloomy, we dream of hitting the beach. Heck, we wish we could never leave! This house in Portugal fulfills all of our life by the beach goals and then some. This simple, laid back abode is something we can recreate in busy beach towns like La Union, Baler, and Siargao. 

Located in in the laid-back village of Cascais, this small apartment is listed for short-term rent, perfect for the beach babe or surfer just passing through. The little space is decorated by the interior design company, Alma Portuguesa, inspired by the sun, sand, and sea, using neutral colors with splashes of color here and there. 

Here's a peek at a small house with unique twists at every corner:

Ambiente turístico com sabor a sal e mar, alma portuguesa
Walking up to the bright, emerald green doors of the apartment, already gives guests a welcome vibe, the pop of color being a stark contrast from the gem-like hue. The use of brightly colored doors is something we Filipinos haven't quite gotten a handle of yet (see what we did there?), but it would be such a pretty addition to houses in the provinces! The door number placed above the frame and the mailbox next to it is typical of Portuguese-style homes, while the entryway showcases a painting of a seagull—a reminder of the sea which is so close by. 

Ambiente turístico com sabor a sal e mar, alma portuguesa
The kitchen and dining area's color palette is mostly white—from the tiles on the floor to the cabinets, tables, and chairs, with the backsplash and buffet counter in a bright red to visually separate the space from the living room and entryway. Regardless of the apartment's size, they still manage to have a complete kitchen, with a working stove and oven. The countertop doubles as the dining table and is furnished with simple white stools with crocheted pillows to keep the shabby chic look consistent throughout the home. 

Ambiente turístico com sabor a sal e mar, alma portuguesa
The master's bedroom is simple, decorated in all white to keep the space looking big, bright, and cheery, and minimally furnished. The headboard is unique to the home, and looks like handcrafted tulips made with metalwork. Next to the bedroom, divided by a wall, is the bathroom with an upcycled ladder turned into a towel rack, which also looks like a beautiful piece of statement furniture.

Ambiente turístico com sabor a sal e mar, alma portuguesa
Looking around the bedroom, one could appreciate the beauty of the wooden floors and the other little details that make the bedroom so interesting, like the open dresser with another painting of a bird as an interesting focal point. A lone neon yellow chair is thoughtfully placed to one side, above it, another painting of a seagull in flight to bring home the feeling of being by the seaside. The mirror and cabinet both look distressed, adding texture to the space. 

Ambiente turístico com sabor a sal e mar, alma portuguesa
The guest room is large and comfortable, with a sofa that can also be turned into a pull-out bed. The main focal point in the room is the big artwork of bright red fish swimming in the deep blue sea, with the turquoise throw pillows adding a mediterranean feel to the space. 

Ambiente turístico com sabor a sal e mar, alma portuguesa
If you thought this place couldn't get any better, all you need to do is look out the window for this marvelous view! All you can see is the rooftops of other houses amidst the backdrop of blue sky and a ferris wheel in the distance. 

Small Japanese home that is perfect for the Philippines

