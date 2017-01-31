A small home that looks expensive but is actually VERY CHEAP!

In a country where typhoons and other natural calamities are a part of the flora and fauna, seeing small, movable houses like this may be just the innovative housing project we need to keep our home safe from floods, mudslides, and volcanic eruptions. In Spain, the architectural firm Abaton Arquitectura had an exciting idea of modern nomadic life, creating a house that can be transported and parked wherever you'd like, much like a high-end trailer. This particular one is called Casa Transportable ÁPH80, with 80 being the number of cubic meters available.

Check out this affordable pint-sized home with impressive interiors below: