A bungalow that is too beautiful for words

The living room is big enough to have two areas for entertaining, or as we Filipinos call the formal and informal living room. Working with white walls and curtains hung to emphasize the French windows that make up the space, it serves as a backdrop to the plush velvet sofas and chairs in blue and blush with gold accents to give it a regal look, with the while paneled ceiling catching the eye and accentuating the height of the room. The rich paintings and carefully chosen area rugs add depth and texture to the space.