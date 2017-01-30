A low-budget home that's big on color

When it comes to taking design inspiration, I feel that South America has some of the best colorful digs, reflecting their loud, happy personalities. This bohemian-looking beach house in Brazil is no exception, built with simple materials to maximize comfort and style. It is a home of color, texture, warmth, love, and little surprises in every corner.

Visible even from the street once can see the tiled blue gate, the neon pink plant pots, the welcoming terrace, dog-friendly gravel gardens, and a lazy hammock to lounge in by the main door. Created by the local architecture firm, Arquitetando Ideias, this house has more personality in one room than most people can have in a lifetime. If you're looking for inspiration on how to give your abode big personality with a splash of color, then read on.