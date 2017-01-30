A low-budget home that's big on color

When it comes to taking design inspiration, I feel that South America has some of the best colorful digs, reflecting their loud, happy personalities. This bohemian-looking beach house in Brazil is no exception, built with simple materials to maximize comfort and style. It is a home of color, texture, warmth, love, and little surprises in every corner.
Visible even from the street once can see the tiled blue gate, the neon pink plant pots, the welcoming terrace, dog-friendly gravel gardens, and a lazy hammock to lounge in by the main door. Created by the local architecture firm, Arquitetando Ideias, this house has more personality in one room than most people can have in a lifetime. If you're looking for inspiration on how to give your abode big personality with a splash of color, then read on.
With it's bright blue walls, canary yellow shutters, and pink plant pots, and green-tiled roof, you can probably spot this house from a mile away! It takes somewhat traditional design like the coated masonry, brick, gabled wooden roof, and cobblestone patio and turns it on its head, with the bright, loud colors, giving a fresh, energetic, fun feel to the neighborhood. While not necessarily huge, this bungalow can easily fit a family of 6-8 comfortably.
After spending the day at the beach, there is nothing better than to walk home and just relax and enjoy the sun in hammock. One would wonder why someone would add a hammock to the front of the house and not behind it, but this just adds to the overall chill vibe of the property. To refrain on going overboard with the bright colors, the patio and beams of the home were left as is, merely treated and varnished to keep salty feet and the ever-changing weather from wearing out the floorboards too soon. The pink planter pots lead the way from the mosaic gate to the front porch, visible even at night.
The laid-back beach vibe continues on to the patio on the other side of the house, furnished with a make-shift sofa and pallet boards upcycled into a coffee table. The patio is covered by much of the green roof, with exposed wooden beams giving the space a rustic feel.
The inside of the home is just as colorful as the outside, but one could definitely appreciate the high ceiling and exposed wooden beams make the space look bigger than it actually is. A long, grey sofa separates the living room area from the colorful dining room, yet still employs pops of color with small details like a bright yellow chair and the decorative brick wall-cm-dividers.
The culture of reuse and recycling is also a common theme in this home, which we see in some of the furniture that were once boring old pallet boards, and the storage boxes in multimedia cabinet, which once were once vegetable crates.
The dining room is decked out in a persimmon color, with yellow and blue accents in the furniture and shutters giving the space an extra layer of texture and personality. Family photos and mementos decorate most of the space. The kitchen wall is a lot more simple, colored in a shade of cream with a quote above the sink, with pops of color here and there to tie it in with the rst of the house.
One of the cutest parts of the house is probably the little corner for the owner's dogs, with each bowl having their name written across their spot in the kitchen. Adorable!
Heading into the bathroom, the space is quite tiny, but still decorated keeps to it's quirky bohemian theme, with it's bright yellow shutters and mosaic tile that matches the front gate. The other elements of the space are quite subdued and decorates in natural wood, which balances out the space.
The bedrooms aren't as loud as the rest of the home, yet they also feature the distinct personalities of the owners. The gorgeous exposed red brick walls haven't been tampered with, which is also the focal point of the room, making for a laid-back and relaxed atmosphere. Small decorative details fill the place with color and life: a rescued bureau, the delicate orange night light, the canary yellow window shutters, and the photograph in a neon pink frame by the side table.