A timber-clad home hidden in the woods

Love the Tagaytay and Baguio atmosphere? Go on and find a nice lot there where you can enjoy a cup of coffee and the cold morning air because here we shall help you capture all that then turn those ideas into a home. While we've collected a hefty number of countryside homes, we take every opportunity to showcase the ones which fit the needs and wants of our readers. Our home-hunting skills eventually led us to this geometric and cozy timber house built by the architects of Facit Homes in London, England. Take this free tour of it by reading below!
Harness the natural beauty of timber by incorporating it with contemporary architecture like this exterior. It takes the shed-style of a roof but does not limit it to that and instead plays with a patterned and textured facade. Notice the many shapes that can be contrasted against the vertical lining. Here, glass panels were also cut geometrically to allow more light inside and vary the kind of door used as entryways like this wide double door and that other Dutch door. Consult our experts on how to achieve this type of facade.
Bright interiors greet guests because of the wide glass windows that let light in and strike the white walls and ceilings. Complement the outdoor green color by using furnishings like a green rug with matching green chairs like this! We particularly approve of the color-coordinated placing of elements in this living room like the black on black of the fireplace.
The left side shows the kitchen which has an interesting ethnic-print carpet. It's a great way of enlivening a room but still remaining closer to indigenous items which pretty much identify with nature. Plus, it helps promote a culture! The right side features the bedroom where the Dutch door opens to. In both interiors, the delicate and neutral paneling is noticeable and it gives off that simple canvas to a great outdoor view peeking in every glass panel.
Here are more detailed views of the living area close to the glass doors and the porch. With an inclination towards simplicity, these spots have but a chair on them to do wonders. In both, one can definitely enjoy a great introspective moment just by positioning yourself on those chairs .What's even great is that you can sit there without getting soaked during sudden down pours. A closer inspection of the side wall of the higher adjoining roof reveals a glass window which optimizes natural light.
Going for a more basic design? See this small but stylish wooden house in the forest!