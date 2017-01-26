Your browser is out-of-date.

10 photos of living rooms Filipinos will love

homify_PH homify_PH
Decoración de Interiores estilo Mediterraneo, Casa Josephine Casa Josephine Living room
The living room is one of the most important rooms for Filipinos. Not only is the sala the space where we welcome guests and relatives visiting, but it is also the very location where we come to sit and lounge about on a lazy weekend afternoon, the area where we come to unwind after a hard, long day at work, or the area where the whole family congregates for a chit-chat. It is the heart of the Filipino home, if you will, so why don't you give it the love it deserves by giving it a little update. Here are some images to inspire you:

1. Bright tropical sala

HOTEL CAL REIET – GUEST HOUSES, Bloomint design Bloomint design Living room
2. A bit bohemian

Decoración de Interiores estilo Mediterraneo, Casa Josephine Casa Josephine Living room
3. Bright and colorful!

HAPPY HOME 2014, ROSA PURA HOME STORE ROSA PURA HOME STORE Living room
4. Elegantly ethnic

Estilo mediterráneo, Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Living room
5. Style it Scandinavian

Remodelación de Salón y Entrada de una Hermosa Vivienda Unifamiliar, www.rocio-olmo.com www.rocio-olmo.com Living room
6. Lovers of books and toys

Ph con Parra, Pop Arq Pop Arq Living room
7. Clean and minimalistic

ostia lido, stefania eugeni stefania eugeni Living room
8. Contemporarily artsy

RESIDENCIA R, ARQUITECTURA EN PROCESO ARQUITECTURA EN PROCESO Living room
9. Feeling industrial

Loft, Fang Interior Design Fang Interior Design Living room
10. Country warmth

Casa Toscana em Serra Negra, Tikkanen arquitetura Tikkanen arquitetura Living room
A small and simple home that inspires
Which one is your favorite? Tell us below!

