10 stunning homes for those seeking solitude

Channel Bilbo Baggins' home in Lord of the Rings with this house built within hills. There's one other quirk to it and that it is upcycled. Check out those doors and windows and you might wonder where exactly one enters. Well, first of all those are windows and doors put together to compose a sort of glass house with some of them actually used as entryways and openings. Cool isn't it? Consult our eco-design experts to assist you with your own upcycled dream house.

The interiors are also complete with living, dining and sleeping areas with furnishings made of fine wood! Bilbo will surely have a run for his money when he comes across this.