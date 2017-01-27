A mountaintop cabin right out of a fairytale

In the other corner of the cabin is a tiny kitchen which holds the essentials for any cold climate—a kettle, a coffee maker, and a whole lot of mugs to help keep you warm, much like what you'd have in a kitchenette in Sagada. The space looks like just enough to whip up a hot meal for two, with the all the modern conveniences in a home that looks like it belongs in Grimm's book of fairytales.