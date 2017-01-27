A mountaintop cabin right out of a fairytale

Nestled amidst the hills of Germany is one spectacular wooden house that one would probably think belonged in the mountains of the Cordilleras. The extensive use of wood in the design gives it a rustic feel, and the aesthetic is both simple and beautiful, with the backdrop adding a sense of romance to the home. The home builders at Thule Blockhaus GMBH did a marvelous job in creating what a home in the hills should look like.
The outside of this hilltop home is already quite impressive, with the wooden exterior showing off its natural colors, and simply coated with a sealant to protect it from the changing weather. It's interesting to note that the architects chose materials that would work perfectly with the mountains, meadows, and forests surrounding it, instead of opting for boring concrete walls that would look like an eyesore amidst the lush landscape.
Taking a peek inside the home, the rustic design is still quite evident and almost looks like something out of a story book, with the wooden floors, furnishings, and even the walls, with the windows decorated with checkered curtains. I could almost imagine Goldilocks wafting by this breakfast nook, musing over which bowl of porridge to try first.
In the other corner of the cabin is a tiny kitchen which holds the essentials for any cold climate—a kettle, a coffee maker, and a whole lot of mugs to help keep you warm, much like what you'd have in a kitchenette in Sagada. The space looks like just enough to whip up a hot meal for two, with the all the modern conveniences in a home that looks like it belongs in Grimm's book of fairytales.
Next to the kitchen is a small but modern fireplace with a rocking chair that makes for the perfect place to park your behind on especially chilly nights with a good book and an extra blanket to keep you warm and toasty. #YouKnowYou'rePinoyWhen some of your best childhood memories involve toppling over lolo's rocking chair!
This is such the idyllic holiday home for those whose provinces are in the much cooler regions of the Philippines, like Tagaytay, Sagada, Banawe, or Baguio. A cozy leather couch is the main focus of the living room, covered in fur throws to keep you nice and warm.
Inside the bathroom, wood is still covers the entire space, which is a bathroom design aesthetic Filipinos have yet to incorporate into their homes. The turquoise accessories give the all-natural color palette a pop of welcome color while one enjoys the very modern creature comforts of the space.