A small wooden home with a lot of style

Look at that fine and solid wood work clinging all over this home. This main door also reminds us of the screened ones we often see among Filipino houses. Those types typically pair with a solid wood door and during the day the latter is opened while the former is kept as it is to allow more air inside the house but filter mosquitoes. Let's just say that here, that function has been optimized especially since the door is now amongst the polished white floors and excellent wooden walls plus, those adorable exterior light fixtures mounted above the windows.