A disgusting bathroom gets a dainty new look

From this view, we can see no trace of disarray because of those cabinets, but for convenience that does not sacrifice style, glass panels serving as shelves are great especially when they are placed around the sink. And yes this time, the sink is in sparkly white ceramic. Finally, compared to the uninteresting tub before, this one is simple but it blends beautifully with the rest of the elements in the bathroom We also love the low divider and its accessible small compartments.

Learn also about the most common bathroom decorating mistakes.