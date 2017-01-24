A disgusting bathroom gets a dainty new look

The bathroom is a very personal space for us and it is a space where we do things that are, well, private. And when we do that, we want to be rid of unsightly stuff and disorganized toiletries because we want to be clean and refreshed. Take it from this tacky bathroom which, fortunately, Höltkemeier InnenArchitektur got their skilled hands on and turned into this luxurious 9.3 m² hotel-style bathroom. Read and amuse yourself with this transformation below.
If you're familiar with an orange highlighter, you might identify this bathroom to be inspired by it. Seriously though, the nude ceramic sink with its toiletry shelf above appears like a desperate move to match the neon orange wall. And while there is nothing wrong with a white-tiled bathroom, the bath items strewn visibly around just competes with the intersecting lines making it all look so disorganized.
A poorly matched shower curtain and rug scream for attention in this already visually noisy space. Then again, we can feel that by the colors of these items, there was a sad effort to match the orange wall. This shower and bathtub placement also doesn't look so appealing. In fact, they seem so tacky now especially with that polka dot shower curtain.
Proportion and color combination are the key elements in turning this bathroom into a hotel-worthy one. Noticeably, a proposed storage cabinet lines one side of the room to keep all those different essentials from before. It's the smarter way of having many toiletries but still keeping an organized and elegant bathroom. If you want to have your own bathroom makeover, seek the help of our professionals.
Say hello to this elegant two-toned bathroom. Yes, it's basically just white and earthy dark green here and yet there is so much luxury. Strategic placement of lights in soft yellow elevate the vibe of the room. To make the space look wider and still have a separate shower area, a glass partition is a quick fix. No bulky elevation like before is necessary since it takes up space. Instead, an inch of depression and neutral tiny tiles are smarter and more stylish solutions for the shower area.
From this view, we can see no trace of disarray because of those cabinets, but for convenience that does not sacrifice style, glass panels serving as shelves are great especially when they are placed around the sink. And yes this time, the sink is in sparkly white ceramic. Finally, compared to the uninteresting tub before, this one is simple but it blends beautifully with the rest of the elements in the bathroom We also love the low divider and its accessible small compartments.
Learn also about the most common bathroom decorating mistakes.