A very cheap home with a lot of space and style

Dayan Buensuceso—homify
homify Modern home
Budget always force people who want to improve their home, or even buy a new home, to compromise. It's either we never get the location we truly want or the design and space that we and our family need. But, if there is anything we've learned here at homify, it's that we don't always have to settle. With a little creativity and knowledge, you can get the exact place for you. Just take for example this low budget house conceptualized and built by Buiro Projektowe MTM STYL. Combining space, style, and small budget, this home gets our nod of approval, and we think it will have yours, too. 

A simple yet stylish exterior

Classic architecture and modern design meet in this modest yet elegant family home. The tiled gable roof serves as proof that nothing beats the original and that it can also fuse well with trending methods of combining wood, stone, and concrete for house exteriors. This design dynamic is further enhanced by the cool dark blue, brown, white, and grey colors. Meanwhile, the jutting attic window breaks an otherwise typical roof.

Consistent and peaceful

A Japanese-inspired back porch turns this quaint family home into a secret zen garden. The fine wood work on this elevated patio area can be copied for your own home through the help of professionals. Remember to have your own stylish white lounge chairs, too. Evidently, the wood, stone, and concrete combination is consistent throughout the exterior. The addition of black metal railing by the interesting small side terrace in no way disturbs the wonderful theme. 

Retro and modern mix

Swinging like its the 60s, mod furnishings like square swivel chairs, their matching retro carpet, and the other square elements in this living area bring back this home to the past. It's a fun way of adding personality to your house's interiors but without forgetting that it's the 21st century. Tall glass doors plus sheer white curtains are also smart ways to cut back on consuming electricity during the day while still remaining sophisticated.

Neutral palette

Whitewashed wood vinyl flooring provided a versatile canvas for the playful walls around the interior. The retro earthy vibe also helped to accommodate the fun yellow green and likewise retro dining set. It all kind of reminds you of family sitcoms in the 70s. Notice also that if it weren't for the round table, a good amount of space could have been compromised. 

Mixed yet matched

A closer look at the dining area shifts our focus to common elements like the wooden finish of the wall, the hung art work, the floor, the dining light shade, and the glass window lining. They have so much difference in terms of print and yet because of their ombre color scheme, the white to brown, they look effortlessly put together. 

Blueprint laid out

The first floor houses the living and dining areas which are closer to the back porch than the main entryway. This room includes the kitchen. Meanwhile, a single bedroom and bathroom are also situated on this level.

The second floor includes a master bedroom, two other bedrooms, and one bathroom. 

What do you think about this property?

