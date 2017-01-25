A spacious two-storey home you can do on a small budget

A lot of developers in the Philippines work hard to create small, practical homes for the Filipino family. While they make for great starter homes, there is still a need to teach people how to make the most designing a small home. This particular abode is located in Korea and is the product of Woodsun - a company that specializes in the design and construction of American-style, wood-framed housing. Situated on a stark plot of land amidst the rolling, green hills of the Korean countryside, the house presents a novel option for family living, with its expansive interior and use of wooden finishes imbuing the abode with a spacious, homely feel.