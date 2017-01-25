A spacious two-storey home you can do on a small budget

A lot of developers in the Philippines work hard to create small, practical homes for the Filipino family. While they make for great starter homes, there is still a need to teach people how to make the most designing a small home. This particular abode is located in Korea and is the product of Woodsun - a company that specializes in the design and construction of American-style, wood-framed housing. Situated on a stark plot of land amidst the rolling, green hills of the Korean countryside, the house presents a novel option for family living, with its expansive interior and use of wooden finishes imbuing the abode with a spacious, homely feel.
The exterior for the home is modern with a touch of Americana. The pale tones of a timber facade have been interspersed with the smooth finish of grey rendering, creating contrast and geometric appeal. To maximize the home's intake of natural light, thoughtfully placed windows welcome in the sunshine and provide quite the view in the autumn season, and the large, glass sliding doors lead out into a small courtyard.
Stepping inside the home, you'd be surprised t see just how spacious it actually is inside. One can get a sense of the ample space within the property, with the high ceiling and timber frames, allowing light and air to circulate with ease, keeping the main colors of the entire space light.
The kitchen of the home keeps to the same overall theme of white and wood, with the striking geometric pattern of the tiled back splash defining the area from the rest of the house. Wooden beams criss cross the ceiling, which could also allow for extra storage of pots and pans, as well as a simple fixed hanging light, which adds an modernity to the space, while the wooden cabinets provide ample storage and shelving.
The bathroom is finished with light grey tiles which makes the small room look slightly bigger and less clinical with the porcelain sink, tub, and toilet with a large mirror hiding a cabinet perfect for extra storage. Dark charcoal tiles ground the space in a color contrast, with the entire aesthetic having been kept deliberately neutral in order that the occupants can infuse their own sense of decorative style.
The bedrooms in the cozy home are simple and compact, with enough space for a single bed and private study area. Large windows allow for an influx of light and air, quickly airing out the room whenever necessary, while the high ceiling and exposed beams add a sense of expanse.