A small and simple home that inspires

Eclectic architecture isn't for everybody, but if you're the type that can appreciate unique-looking buildings, or are a big fan of The Sims, then this is for you. Eclecticism is a nineteenth and twentieth-century architectural style in which a single piece of work incorporates a mixture of elements from previous historical styles to create something that is new and original. In architecture and interior design, these elements may include structural features, furniture, decorative motives, distinct historical ornament, traditional cultural motifs or styles from other countries, with the mixture usually chosen based on its suitability to the project and overall aesthetic value.

Eclecticism also usually contain symbols that are meaningful to the owner, and mixed with a fundamental sense of style, that is exactly what you get when you explore this simple yet unique property by ERB Santiago.