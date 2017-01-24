This tiny Tokyo home is perfect for city dwellers

Whenever we see Japanese homes online, especially ones in Tokyo, they always look so small and designed as simple as possible to keep the apartment or house from looking cluttered. So, it's quite refreshing to see how the owners of this little home gave it a lot of style in its own simple way, melding together the modern conveniences with traditional design. Named the White House, it was designed by Japanese architect COIL. Designed to look modern and fresh, the house is minimalist in its treatment of decor, and yet still manages to exude a welcoming warmth.