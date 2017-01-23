7 benefits of natural light for your home

Morning people can attest to this: There is nothing better than watching the sun come up as you're enjoying your morning coffee and breakfast. The feel of light on one's skin is invigorating, and while it is often unpredictable, a natural light source is rich in the short-wavelength portion of the visible spectrum found to support both alertness and circadian sleep–wake entrainment.

There are many benefits to investing in big windows and letting natural light flow into your home. In fact, here are seven of them: