A chic concrete home that is perfectly imperfect

Why demolish a shell when it is still completely intact? This question, the architects of featured Brandlhuber + Emde, Schneider, who specializes in the conversion of existing buildings. In the vicinity of Berlin, on the Krampnitzsee, they caused a sensation not only nationally but also internationally, with the conversion of a former fabric store into a residential house. The bold step has paid off, however, because the office received the recognition of the German Architecture Prize 2015.
Absolutely unconventional is the view of the dwelling-house, which instead of a finished dwelling-house acts rather as a transitional solution. Together with many artists of the architect created Arno Brandlhuber a house that falls completely out of line. The first floor of the house is occupied by the architect himself, on the ground floor there are studios for friends. The construction has created an inverted aesthetic that underlines the idea of sustainability and now faces the constant pursuit of perfection—the proof that it is also different.
Together with Ingenieurbuero Pichler the concept of the studio and residential building was developed. By means of fewer, but targeted interventions, an adaptation to the new usage requirements should be made possible. The former saddle roof, covered with asbestos corrugated boards, was removed and replaced with a new flat roof.
The entire interior of the house was gutted, the non-bearing walls of the interior were removed to create an open space structure. The bodententiefen windows, which were placed before the gaping openings and thus create a special atmosphere.
The furniture is kept to a minimum and presents itself puristically. This creates a natural ambience that looks like a photographer's edge.
On the opposite side is a fireplace, which takes up the puristic figure that prevails throughout the house. To the left of this, a staircase leads to the higher floor, which is in the same material and with the help of which a coherent structure is produced.
Upstairs a function key has been inserted, which consists of a bathroom is, a kitchenette and a sauna. The kitchen line was integrated under the staircase and is, of course, made of concrete. There is a large dining area. The luminaires are absolutely contrary to the prevailing shape, which differ fundamentally with the glass beads and the golden frame.
The bedroom is surrounded by a roomy curtain. The translucent, white textile transports lightness and creates a filigree mood accompanied by the dull colors. By renouncing walls, a flowing character is evoked which corresponds to modern living and creates freedom.
The special feature of the design lies in the integration of different temperature zones, which can be adapted according to the season. The architects' office was inspired by the concept of
architecture of the well-tempered environment. Contrast to this are brightness zones, which are adapted to the functional requirements.