A small Korean flat transforms into a Scandinavian-style dream home

White is absolutely versatile. It can be clean and sophisticated when used properly, but it can also be dull and tasteless when used carelessly. Scandinavian interiors are avid users of the color and examples of them prove that interior designers and architects there take it seriously without going overboard. Let's find inspiration in the magic of the color white through the work of Toki in turning a lackluster South Korean flat to a posh Scandinavian space.
Typical of that overnight rush to dry up uniforms for tomorrow is this laundry room slash living room set up. It's disastrous just imagining how one aims to unwind here only to find that a clothes hanger and a pair of desk fans on the floor have taken over. In spite of that, the rest of the elements here are pretty plain and look how that air conditioner takes up good space by the corner.
A complete makeover fit for humans and not clothes is done in the living room. Here a simple yet chic use of black and white ties the plush couch, rug, pots, light fixtures, and television set together. Framed pieces behind the couch add color and personality to the space, aside from the indoor plants. We love the hints of gold too!
The designers did a great job in channeling the light from the window to hit this area since they have proven that a white, gold, and a bit of green combination elevates any space to sophistication. Look how lovely those gold pot holders look. The light brown vinyl floor also does its part well in setting the mood for this great interior. Since drying laundry is now banned, you might want to roll out your yoga mat and do some poses here instead.
There's a lot to love now in the kitchen and dining area. We'll get to those in a bit. First we note the clean palette of white and black extending all the way to that area from the living room. Using essential furnishings like that hanging mirror, the zigzag stand lamp, and the indoor plant just provide the right amount of intrigue in this new interior. Check out the cool white spotlights by the dining area too!
There's a lot to love about now in the kitchen and dining area. We'll get to those in a bit. First we note the clean palette of white and black extending all the way to that area from the living room. Using essential furnishings like that hanging mirror, the zigzag stand lamp, and the indoor plant just provide the right amount of intrigue in this new interior
The dining area combines materials one would not usually pair together. A different set of chairs but all in black sits opposite to a bench with a fancy black and white print on it. Printed throw pillows with one that pops out in yellow were also tossed in. Then the white table just casually neutralizes everything.
Beyond the dining set is the now stylish kitchen that's especially polished by the glossy cupboards and the smooth black brick wall. Notice that this time the utensils are neatly hidden behind those cupboards and the other visible items by the counter look organized than before.
Boring and messy are written all over this kitchen area. Although utensils and glassware may have been stored in the overhead cupboards, they don't look as organized as one would have imagined. Other than that, the items by the sink appear very cluttered and may possibly be the route traversed by a few insects at night. We don't even want to describe what's going on in that square compartment.
This silver fridge replaced the old tired one and the rest of the kitchen essentials are neatly stored, tucked, or hung on this corner. Maximizing as opposed to abusing space is also evident in how containers were lined beneath a table carrying some appliances.
Look how cleaning up and storing your kitchen items need not be boring with this arrangement.
Smart tip: Use old smaller kitchen items as wall ornaments by arranging and mounting them on neat shelves like this.
If you're wondering where that clothes hanger went then you might get some satisfaction knowing that it's been properly folded and set aside in this organized room for clothes and shoes. Note the quirky copper light fixture above too! We're getting the idea that they've decided to keep it more classy by drying up clothes in proper areas this time.
Find more inspiration with this amazing transformation of a tiny Japanese apartment.