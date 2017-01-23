Inside a space-savvy home on wheels

One would never imagine having a plush bed space in this compact mobile home from its look on the outside. Debunking yet again those doubts, this tiny wonder offers a comfortable sleeping quarter for the owner. With nothing more than a low bed and trunk to keep things minimal yet useful, you are sure to get a decent slumber here. Plus, it doesn't feel like a claustrophobic space since windows are around and just beyond the foot of the bed is a wider view of the interiors.