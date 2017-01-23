Inside a space-savvy home on wheels

Life on the road is not typical for the Filipino family because we find comfort in settling on a secure neighborhood or at least a stable space in a building. For the curious and adventurous however, there is always something out there to explore. Living in a mobile home that is as quaint as it is smart in optimizing space is definitely worth considering. Switch on your curiosity and navigate with us around this tiny mobile home designed by Greenmoxie.
Mistake this for a stockroom or maybe even a bigger portalet, but the small and boxy front skillfully clad with wood complete with the guttered roof is just the tip of the iceberg. Call it as the Greenmoxie tiny house and be amazed as you get past the striking red door.
The first spot that will greet guests is the living area complete with a wall-lined seating big enough to accommodate a family of eight! Apparently, the space just feels like it's your average home with the wall hooks by the entrance and low shelf to place your shoes or things on. A small coffee table subtly stands in the middle blending with the polished dark wood flooring. Contrasting this elongated flooring is the equally amazing carpentry of the ceiling dotted by warm lights.
Tucked all the way behind this house is a fully functional kitchen that is complete with the essential oven-stove, sink, and cupboards to prepare a great meal. And since this one is pretty much a mobile kitchen, travelling down the road is easier with your own refrigerator to store those spaghettis and roasted chicken! Before we move on, slide the wooden panel to close the pantry and behold, the comfort room.
The shower features upcycled corrugated galvanized iron sheets serving as walls. Care must be taken however in maintaining this as it's exposure to water can cause it to rust so special cleaning advised by experts is important. Nonetheless, the cleanliness and style of this bathroom proves that size is not a hindrance to achieving great interior design.
Situated at the midsection of the house is a staircase leading up to a space that's neatly tucked with its glass balcony. Notably, the stairs is pushed on the side with storage compartments beneath it to truly maximize space without crowding the typically trafficked areas which is of course the short strip of this structure. Check out these 9 creative ideas for your staircase.
One would never imagine having a plush bed space in this compact mobile home from its look on the outside. Debunking yet again those doubts, this tiny wonder offers a comfortable sleeping quarter for the owner. With nothing more than a low bed and trunk to keep things minimal yet useful, you are sure to get a decent slumber here. Plus, it doesn't feel like a claustrophobic space since windows are around and just beyond the foot of the bed is a wider view of the interiors.
With its six wheels ceasing to roll and the sun calling it a day, the mobile home can also be literally closed through the same platform used as mini porch pulled up to secure the front door.