An upcycled home you'd want to come home to

Central to this artistic interior is the kitchen and dining area which showcase a wooden counter top with a brick bottom that match the walls, doors, and stairs-the bigger elements of the space. This is definitely for the happy soul with an appetite for the natural and good things in life like wine and conversation! Evidently, the furnishings are an eclectic mix of antique and upcycled items which go well with the earthy pop of colors like teal and green present here.