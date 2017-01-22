An upcycled home you'd want to come home to

Casa ReFit, conceptualized and constructed by Ferraro Habitat, stands as a symbol of how ingenuity and a little creativity can not just build a house but also help the environment. Relive your own trips to the hip and laidback beach sides of San Juan, La Union or the rustic yet artistic museum-houses of Silay, Bacolod as we go around the house of an Argentine biologist.
From the brick-covered front to this relaxed horizontal wood paneling back, this house does not cease to surprise. The back porch is that hip beach side house that surfers just hang out at after hitting the waves. Here, reused panels serve as awning to a quaint porch that is clung on to by plants. Notice the casual contrast of the glass windows and black door with the wooden surface.
We've collected a handful of strange-looking houses, and this one definitely makes the list. But it's smarter and more charming than it is strange. The facade combines upcycled materials like the door and window which blend naturally with the brick surface. Standing out and adding intrigue is the teal container vessel which apparently spell shabby chic very well!
Central to this artistic interior is the kitchen and dining area which showcase a wooden counter top with a brick bottom that match the walls, doors, and stairs-the bigger elements of the space. This is definitely for the happy soul with an appetite for the natural and good things in life like wine and conversation! Evidently, the furnishings are an eclectic mix of antique and upcycled items which go well with the earthy pop of colors like teal and green present here.
We don't usually approve of the curtained sink counter but this one will pass. This house after all won us at anti-conformity. Besides, they made a clever effort at scribbling helpful kitchen notes on the wall that endearingly looks like a chalkboard without ruining the coolness of this space. Look closely and you'd also find that the green light fixtures are actually upcycled bottles.
An unexpected criss-cross of steps keeps on with the unconventional theme.
Not confined to any rules, this living area includes two matching rattan chairs with an elevated platform carrying a plush foam and pillows that do well as a daybed to the artist who here would strum the strings of his guitar and compose a song one rainy afternoon. A lovely sheer curtain-clad set of windows provide the right amount of cover from the outside. Remaining true to the nonconformist lifestyle, oriental lanterns, wall-mounted empty pots, and a starfish by the wall complete this small sanctuary.
The house is constructed with a high ceiling for its living and dining areas. An antique chandelier attracts a fair amount of attention, not wanting to let this home age. And rightly so, the effortless blending of wood and brick upon ropes and rustic metal tell us that this place knows no age and is suspended in simple bliss. The balcony and not wall-covered sleeping area on this floor also admit of an unrestricted attitude among the dwellers.
A low-lying bed with the practical dresser are indeed essential for any bedroom, but since this one is for a child, the designers have chosen to not limit the child's imagination by setting up a teepee and lighting the room with decorated festive lights. We think that young Pocahontas would enjoy it here.
The second floor reveals a boardroom setup of a long table with chairs which, other than necessity, can translate to a retraction towards business when it arises. So yes! This household can gather and discuss things seriously too but of course that wonderful wide view keeps them sane and soulful.