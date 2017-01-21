5 cheap ways to make your home look better

Every person should be completely comfortable and happy with their own home. Our houses should be the one place where we can be happy and totally be ourselves. It's supposed to reflect who we are. Each person deserves a place they can be proud to call their home. Each and every one should be able to make the changes they want in their home in order for it to become their very own version of paradise — without a tight budget having to hold you back.
Make your apartment into the place you've always dreamed of having as you browse into these five easy and cheap tricks. With these tips, you will surely get that apartment makeover you've always longed for!
When going through a makeover, you must realize that every detail — be it major or minor — can give off huge impacts. Windows are one of the things that we often ignore and take for granted. What we do not realize is that a simple change in the height or color of a curtain, or the design of a curtain rod can make radical changes to your home. Having long curtains hanging up high can make your home appear more spacious. The color of the curtains you choose can greatly affect the ambiance of the whole room. Adding window boxes can make the house appear livelier.
You never know how big of an impact the tiniest of details can make. Accessorizing and paying attention to the small details in your home can make it appear more vibrant and refreshing than it actually is. May we also add that changing or adding mirrors, plants, cabinets, tile tattoos, and even choosing fancier doorknobs can go a long, long way. Just check out how this bedroom managed to pull it off!
Lighting can also affect your home beyond ways you could imagine. A single, beautiful lamp can make a room appear a lot more pleasant and more elegant. Plus, the brightness of a light can change the whole way a room looks. But make sure you take into account the color of the room as well when choosing which type of lamp to use. The glow of the light, along with the design of the lamp should compliment the color of the room.
The color of a room is also of great importance. Room colors greatly affect a person's mood. It takes up a huge chunk of the whole room. Color is one of the starkest details one will notice. Picking the right hue for the right kind of area is something that you as a homeowner should be extra careful on. The print and shade of a wallpaper can make or break your whole room.
Rearranging furniture and making your storage as a room's focal point can make your home appear more refreshing. Make sure to arrange your furniture in a way that will make you feel a hundred percent comfortable. The way you arrange your books, vases, frames, and other forms of decorations can also affect greatly the kind of vibe your abode exudes. Less is more, always, so don't hesitate to throw or give away things of no use.