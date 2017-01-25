A small bungalow that stands out for its simplicity

Before the hi-tec and busy world of Japan emerged, there were simple and beautiful homes which boasted of fine wooden frameworks, sturdy panels that let some light through, and minimal things inside the house. Some other aspects of the traditional Japanese home have in fact been used today, evident of its charm and sophistication. Appreciate with us the wonderful mix of the old and new in Japanese architecture and interior design through a tour of this lovely 87.77 m² -wide property built by Atelier N.
Brush this off as nothing spectacular, but that very description gives heart to this simple bungalow. Carried by its glassy exterior, both frosted and clear, the home is true on the inside like it's shown from the outside. The homey orange to golden oak brown colors contrast nicely with the lush greens of the surrounding trees. And the elevated character takes its cue from traditional houses with a small engawa or outer corridor—all convenient during rainy season and cozy too allowing leisurely musings on the wooden ledge.
The sliding door or shoji is of course traditional in Japanese homes, but this one copes with modern style through the frosted glass material partitioned by wood and on the inside using the same framework as a divider. The simple uniformity exudes the sense of discipline in their culture somehow translated into design. Notably, ceramic tiles have been used as flooring which sets off as a canvas for the wood around it.
Visible from the viewpoint is the strong truss work with the beams adding style to the interior. This slope also allows more air to circulate around the home. Meanwhile, neatly lined lights mounted on the ceiling provide a soft lighting to complement the already well-lighted space. Here we also see that a neutral couch sits opposite a nice view of the outside.
The glass windows and doors provide most of the lighting inside which serves to keep dwellers healthy and happy plus save electricity expenses. Surely, the indoor plants also benefit from them. This clean space is also attributed to the minimal use of furniture which is very Japanese. Notice the short-legged table called the chabudai which is already part of the living area! Don't you just love how the wooden floor dazzles in this arrangement? An interesting floor separation is also used in this home which is a clever way of marking spaces as walls tend to eat up space.
The heavy reliance on wood for this house definitely harnesses wood's best qualities. Notice how naturally neat everything feels other than because of the limited use of furnishings. Check out the small kitchen and dining area on the other side. It's actually tucked carefully beside the entryway. No fuss at all! In fact, the chabudai by the living area is often where Japanese families eat. Mixing it up a bit, the outside engawa which acts like a mini porch has also been made out of wood!
Endearing isn't it? Do check out this address where tradition and modern minimalism meet too!