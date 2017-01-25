A small bungalow that stands out for its simplicity

The heavy reliance on wood for this house definitely harnesses wood's best qualities. Notice how naturally neat everything feels other than because of the limited use of furnishings. Check out the small kitchen and dining area on the other side. It's actually tucked carefully beside the entryway. No fuss at all! In fact, the chabudai by the living area is often where Japanese families eat. Mixing it up a bit, the outside engawa which acts like a mini porch has also been made out of wood!

Endearing isn't it? Do check out this address where tradition and modern minimalism meet too!