The best colors to use for each room in your home

Writers are known to isolate themselves in cabins in a distant forest when they're trying to be productive. As much as possible, they want to be surrounded by nature as they bleed with words. There is a reason behind this, as the color green is said to help one concentrate. If you have an office or study room, you might want to consider painting it green for you to become more focused and productive. It may also help to put a window showing a great view of nature to stimulate your mind, making you more creative and inspired.

