The world's best container homes you have to see

Sitting on fortified rocks and earth, this wooden house has much more to it than it meets the eye. A wood cladding definitely possesses a charm unlike any other because it's reminiscent of an idyllic village, but this one hinges on that idea and takes it to another level. A container vessel covered in wood plus made modern by stylish glass windows, this home is built to make a quiet statement. We also love the breezy terrace attached to the back. This view is actually focused on the back of the house. The main entrance is on the other side which is even more unassuming than this side.