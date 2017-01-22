A neglected property gets a posh transformation

Going the classical route in designing your home is always good, but if you take for granted the details it would end up dull and unsightly. On the other hand, harnessing the contemporary style is definitely a safer choice especially with the abundance of materials available which you can work with. You don't even have to sacrifice your taste of the classics because you can translate that into subtle things like choosing neutrals for your color palette. Take that advice and learn to apply it through this wonderful modernist transformation of a Turkish summer home by Tuncer Sezgin iC Mimarlik.
While we love marble floors, there is something discomfiting about combining it religiously with an all-white interior especially when the design inside does not really conform with a classical theme like the walls and counters on this space. An effort was made obviously with the use of that antique black light fixture by the entryway, only to be retracted by the other one by the living area which has been styled with a more modernist touch. This space basically screams for a drastic change.
As if nothing ever happened, this house now looks brand new. Set with neutral tones of brown, grey, and white, the living area gives off a casual modern atmosphere. The once marble floor has been replaced with stone grey ceramic tiles. A post was also added which subtly divides the space and acts as a great support for the television set. Since a neutral palette was used, the standout printed throw pillows look casually put-together with the rest of the elements.
Here we extend towards the kitchen side where a consistent modern theme is shown through the circular ceiling lights, the hanging light which assists one who's cooking, and the rest of the crisp white and silver walls, cupboards and sink. The kitchen counter is also now a nice grey granite.
A so-so staircase runs from the entryway up to the next floor. It does not seem to work well with the marble floor despite being white. In fact, its whiteness may be its biggest setback since it forces its industrial appeal to fit badly with the classical tone of the ground.
Gliding smoothly in its piano-like appeal, this semi-spiral staircase now melds effortlessly into the living area where a similar modernist approach is used by the furnishings. Other than that, the combination of grey, silver, and brown make it truly a part of this space.
This hallway makes no effort at all in surprising anyone coming from below. The same all-white theme is carried plus a quick light fix was conveniently chosen that apparently does not match the rest of the light fixtures in the first floor. The marble also seems to have been poorly maintained. And lastly, the pink bathroom does little in bringing life to this dullness.
Proving us wrong, the use of the similar tiling and color palette from the bottom appears to look well here. We particularly love how the low wall lights take this hall to another level! They also conveniently make the floor look more polished. Unlike before as well, the neutral yet contemporary finish of the bathroom from this sneak peek view is like one from a distinguished resort.
A mismatched pink wall and tiling, this is probably how most of our local bathrooms look. If that doesn't bother you then fine, but we just feel disappointed at the poor combination of it all with that classic marble sink counter. We also frown upon the broken window panel that's also risky for anyone putting makeup on that area.
Without going on the conventional pink and blue, the greenish grey bathroom is a beautiful neutral look that elevates itself to sophisticated. This wonderful palette and tiling combination would also be for naught had the designers not added stylish mirrors, counter and sink! The tiniest details also matter here like that oil diffuser and steel trash bin to tie it all together. Lastly, the window panel has also been replaced!
The choices of a floral headboard with a vanity table and upholstered round stool in unexpected dark tones play on the concept of a feminine bedroom. Here, femininity is evoked although not confined to the traditional pastels.
This one would be suitable as a boy's bedroom. The contrasted varying colors of the tall headboard of the bed makes a statement in this otherwise plain room. We like how playful it is without pushing so far to make way for other interesting furnishings or items.