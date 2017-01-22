A neglected property gets a posh transformation

Going the classical route in designing your home is always good, but if you take for granted the details it would end up dull and unsightly. On the other hand, harnessing the contemporary style is definitely a safer choice especially with the abundance of materials available which you can work with. You don't even have to sacrifice your taste of the classics because you can translate that into subtle things like choosing neutrals for your color palette. Take that advice and learn to apply it through this wonderful modernist transformation of a Turkish summer home by Tuncer Sezgin iC Mimarlik.