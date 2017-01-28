Your browser is out-of-date.

15 furniture you can easily make at home

Who doesn't like wooden furniture? If you raised your hand, then you probably have never seen creatively-crafted ones. So, for this Ideabook, we hope to change your mind by sharing some cool pieces of wooden furniture you can try yourself or with a little help from the carpenter. 

This article originally appeared on homify Indonesia

1. Study table

setup: Der Wohnbaukasten , studio michael hilgers studio michael hilgers Study/officeDesks
studio michael hilgers

studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers

Re-purpose an old cabinet into a study desk by adding a foldaway desk, just like the ones we used to have back in elementary school. Using a chain to hold it and clasps to close it.

2. A place to rest for all

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Modern style bedroom
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Bunk beds are popular for small spaces. And, it is easy to make — all you need are strong pieces of wood, screw, hammer, and table saw. Of course, since people are going to be sleeping here, make sure that it is strong enough to hold people. Safety first, as we say here on homify!

3. Functional kitchen furniture

Bespoke oak larder homify Kitchen
homify

Bespoke oak larder

homify
homify
homify

If you have space in the kitchen, why not create a kitchen storage cabinet like this one! This may take a little more time (or you may need the help of experts), but outcome makes it all worth it. 

4. The bed with canopy

Engel & Völkers Bodrum, Engel & Völkers Bodrum Engel & Völkers Bodrum Modern style bedroom
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum
Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Here's a romantic idea for the bedroom. Why not craft four-poster in it, and then add some white curtains as canopy?

5. Fun wall and ceilings

E.K. EVİ, Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık Nursery/kid’s room
Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık

Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık
Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık
Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık

You can add a little creativity to the children's bedroom by making fun wood cut-outs like the clouds and the  sun in this photo. And then make it glow by adding some lights behind it. Keep the kids safe by consulting with professionals for this particular project.

6. Rack Versatile

homify Nursery/kid’s room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Teach children about organization early on by putting a custom-made shelf in their room. The shelf can be used to store toys and school supplies in plastic containers or paper boxes. To make sure the piece you make is child-proof, make sure you consult a professional for this one. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Kitchen storage

House S - S Evi, HANDE KOKSAL INTERIORS HANDE KOKSAL INTERIORS Industrial style kitchen
HANDE KOKSAL INTERIORS

HANDE KOKSAL INTERIORS
HANDE KOKSAL INTERIORS
HANDE KOKSAL INTERIORS

You can still add shelves to the kitchen even if you don't have enough space, just take cue from this project. The small and narrow shelf is not just a stylish and functional addition to your area, but easy to make, too!

8. Furniture recycling

Yeniköy Yalı Daire 2013, ARTISTIC DESIGN ARTISTIC DESIGN Living room
ARTISTIC DESIGN

ARTISTIC DESIGN
ARTISTIC DESIGN
ARTISTIC DESIGN

Recycle old materials such as an old door and turn them into a coffee table (exactly like the one in this photo) or even a table!

9. Playhouse

Ahşap Oyun Evi Deniz, Sakura Ahşap Sakura Ahşap Mediterranean style garden
Sakura Ahşap

Sakura Ahşap
Sakura Ahşap
Sakura Ahşap

Another thing that will make the kids happy? A playhouse! 

10. Utilizing the space under the stairs

Innovative storage solutions. homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase built-in storage,space saving furniture
homify

Innovative storage solutions.

homify
homify
homify

Utilize the space under the stairs and add some storage cabinets for clothes and shoes.

11. Supplementary garden

Balcony makeover - English, Studio Earthbox Studio Earthbox Terrace
Studio Earthbox

Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox

Place your plants in wooden boxes instead of the usual pots! It's stylish and can accommodate more plants. Another great addition are those wooden panels, which can be used a plant hangers.

12. Doors

Çalışmalar, RAGHAN YAPI PROJE MİMARLIK RAGHAN YAPI PROJE MİMARLIK Modern dressing room
RAGHAN YAPI PROJE MİMARLIK

RAGHAN YAPI PROJE MİMARLIK
RAGHAN YAPI PROJE MİMARLIK
RAGHAN YAPI PROJE MİMARLIK

You can always have a door installed if you want to divide rooms! 

13. Furniture bedroom

N.Ö. EVİ, Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık Modern style bedroom
Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık

Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık
Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık
Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık

If you need more storage space in the bedroom, why not add a headboard that doubles as drawers and cabinets? It's chic and a space-saver!

14. The bed drawers

homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

homify
homify
homify

Aside from headboards, you can also utilize the space under the bed by crafting pull-out drawers, like this one in the photo. 

15. The cabinets and benches

Entrée fonctionnelle et esthétique, MAAD Architectes MAAD Architectes Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
MAAD Architectes

MAAD Architectes
MAAD Architectes
MAAD Architectes

Have an extra closet you don't use? Turn it into a seating area! It can be the perfect spot, where one can spend some quiet afternoons with a good book.

