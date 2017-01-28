15 furniture you can easily make at home

Who doesn't like wooden furniture? If you raised your hand, then you probably have never seen creatively-crafted ones. So, for this Ideabook, we hope to change your mind by sharing some cool pieces of wooden furniture you can try yourself or with a little help from the carpenter.
This article originally appeared on homify Indonesia
Re-purpose an old cabinet into a study desk by adding a foldaway desk, just like the ones we used to have back in elementary school. Using a chain to hold it and clasps to close it.
Bunk beds are popular for small spaces. And, it is easy to make — all you need are strong pieces of wood, screw, hammer, and table saw. Of course, since people are going to be sleeping here, make sure that it is strong enough to hold people. Safety first, as we say here on homify!
If you have space in the kitchen, why not create a kitchen storage cabinet like this one! This may take a little more time (or you may need the help of experts), but outcome makes it all worth it.
Here's a romantic idea for the bedroom. Why not craft four-poster in it, and then add some white curtains as canopy?
You can add a little creativity to the children's bedroom by making fun wood cut-outs like the
clouds and the
sun in this photo. And then make it glow by adding some lights behind it. Keep the kids safe by consulting with professionals for this particular project.
Teach children about organization early on by putting a custom-made shelf in their room. The shelf can be used to store toys and school supplies in plastic containers or paper boxes. To make sure the piece you make is child-proof, make sure you consult a professional for this one.
You can still add shelves to the kitchen even if you don't have enough space, just take cue from this project. The small and narrow shelf is not just a stylish and functional addition to your area, but easy to make, too!
Recycle old materials such as an old door and turn them into a coffee table (exactly like the one in this photo) or even a table!
Another thing that will make the kids happy? A playhouse!
Utilize the space under the stairs and add some storage cabinets for clothes and shoes.
Place your plants in wooden boxes instead of the usual pots! It's stylish and can accommodate more plants. Another great addition are those wooden panels, which can be used a plant hangers.
You can always have a door installed if you want to divide rooms!
If you need more storage space in the bedroom, why not add a headboard that doubles as drawers and cabinets? It's chic and a space-saver!
Aside from headboards, you can also utilize the space under the bed by crafting pull-out drawers, like this one in the photo.
Have an extra closet you don't use? Turn it into a seating area! It can be the perfect spot, where one can spend some quiet afternoons with a good book.