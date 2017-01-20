6 bookshelf designs you will love

If you're the kind who's hoarding loads of books in the level of a legit library with a Dewey Decimal Classification System, it's definitely time to think about how you'll store them conveniently. This bookshelf is probably ideal for you to keep those books organized plus that useful sliding ladder makes a worry-free search through your expansive collection. Let's face it, when you're serious about books, you prefer to spend less time rummaging through stacks of them. Plus, it just looks beautiful, doesn't it?

If these seem intimidating, find help with some experts or look for more ideas in study or office rooms.