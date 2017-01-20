An amazing transformation of a tiny Japanese apartment

When the designers stepped in, they noted the huge space that was being compromised by the kitchen divider. This time, they have a kitchen counter but it is separated by the neutral tiled floor that matches the counter and the cabinets, not to mention that wooden column that connects with the rest of the wooden flooring. We also noticed the cute children's kitchen set which blends with the palette of the entire kitchen. An interesting tile wall aligns with the counter and the latter's shade also spices up the place. Compared to the white curtains earlier, blinds add an element of modernity to the room.