Walk this way: 9 creative ideas for your staircase

When renovating or designing a home, staircases are often not the priority. You don't often dwell so much on the look of your staircase compared to where it is situated or what you would be doing after climbing on it. We don't blame you. It's basically natural for stairs to be ignored because once they are sturdy and placed strategically, they have done their part. But, with a little creativity, there are ways on how you can utilize staircases, and even make them the center of your home's attention (we mean, why not, right?). That said, read on how staircases can be elevated to greater heights or purposes below.