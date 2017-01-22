A for Amazing: A chic A-shaped home that astounds

If you haven't noticed yet, the wide glass doors serve to bring in more light and air as well as replacements to wall ornaments typically necessarily to add personality to rooms. With the interior decorations pretty much done away with because of the impeccable architecture of this structure, little more than an interesting rug can be done to spice up this bedroom and perhaps turn to a shade that's light but doesn't overpower the black lining of the glass panels plus the picturesque view outside. On a last note, curtains have also been abandoned although having neat blinds or white curtains tucked on the sides may not be so bad every now and then.