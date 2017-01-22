A for Amazing: A chic A-shaped home that astounds

Sometimes, you come across a house that just puts the A in amazing. And for us, this house built by 08023 Architects in Barcelona is exactly that. This A-frame home did not only defy tradition with its less-than-conventional floor plan shape, but managed to do so with very little space and budget available. For people who want to achieve that perfect combination of form and function, then read on and be inspired.
Like a fortified castle wall, this entrance seems to give off very little of what's inside compared to the other more revealing sides of this house. Call this an A house but true to getting an A grade in school, this main door seems intimidating to get by, without the ornamental plants around. Apparently, it can be identified with those majestic church double doors and this one in fact, like those church doors, has built-in smaller openings for convenience. The inclined plane leading to it also has steps for traction plus it adds charm to the main entry.
Distinctly intriguing about this facade is its unusually rudimentary and fragile construction particularly at this angle. Little would one know that it pushes architecture to new heights, taking inspiration from the letter A. For some, it may look just about the same as any rectangular building, but then again it isn't. The symmetrical wide glass doors and windows fringed by wooden panels add a modern flare to this otherwise plain surface. This tucked side edge lined by glass on the other hand. not only disturbs the expected but also brings in more light inside. The wooden flooring of this open porch also sets a neutral base to this understated contemporary structure.
The large glass doors, the interior's white color, and polished cemented floor give the alluring illusion of having more space in this living room. It's also good that not much furnishings are placed to make way for statement elements like the bold black borders of the glass panels, the plush dark blue couch, and the other industrial light fixtures or accessories.
That intimidating main door leads to this elegant kitchen that never forgets style in its main function. The empty white shelves which occupy a wall apparently works well as a backdrop or even as a storage area for kitchen items, so long as they also look as coordinated as the antique ceramics lining this low shelf. Finally, this marble island counter does a good job in complementing the wooden doors close to it plus the same ceramics without forgetting to serve as a base to the rest of the elements present in the area.
If you haven't noticed yet, the wide glass doors serve to bring in more light and air as well as replacements to wall ornaments typically necessarily to add personality to rooms. With the interior decorations pretty much done away with because of the impeccable architecture of this structure, little more than an interesting rug can be done to spice up this bedroom and perhaps turn to a shade that's light but doesn't overpower the black lining of the glass panels plus the picturesque view outside. On a last note, curtains have also been abandoned although having neat blinds or white curtains tucked on the sides may not be so bad every now and then.
Back down below, a small yet functional studio was also constructed. It overlooks the property's garden which provokes inspiration to any work being done here. Noticeably, the tall windows and door here differ from those of the other side of the house which breaks any leaning towards monotony. Besides, this view gives you the idea of liberty without forgetting that you also have to confine yourself to your work and focus to get it done.
The outside view of the studio encompasses an expansive area covered with greens. This gives away the curious urban landscaping shown by the soft yellow lights which comes parallel to the main door shown before. On the other side of the studio is the well-kept pool area.
This is one pool area that does not care to give much fuss about primping itself to appear more inviting. The curious thing is that it does not after all need any more of that fuss. Here the elements found on the different sides of this structure are combined from the wooden panel covered glass doors to a portion of the studio. One side has a simple wooden veranda while the other is consumed by the pool itself. We think that this contrast give an understated chic character which explains the minimalist charm of it all.